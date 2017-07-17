Movies and TV

A dozen things we learned about Toronto actor Mena Massoud, Disney’s new Aladdin, from his Instagram

By |  

Toronto actor Mena Massoud just landed the coveted title role in Guy Ritchie’s adaptation of Aladdin, alongside Will Smith as the Genie. It’s a major break for the Egypt-born Ryerson grad, whose biggest role to date is co-starring in the upcoming Amazon series Jack Ryan with John Krasinski. Here, a dozen interesting facts we learned about the soon-to-be-super-famous actor.

1. He’s vegan. He’s been known to hit up vegan joints like Doomie’s in Parkdale, and he loves to cook. He regularly whips up interesting recipes like vegan Snickers bites or this sprouted bean salad:

 

2. He loves posting shirtless gym selfies. This one was snapped after two weeks of “intermittent fasting”:

 

3. He’s obsessed with inspirational captions. Like this poetry excerpt, this ode to an amazing week and this New Year’s sentiment. That’s his ex-girlfriend in the photo with him:

 

4. He has a man crush on Jake Gyllenhaal:

 

5. He’s unlikely to get swept up in Hollywood’s superficiality. At least if this video is any indication:

Today's lesson brought to you by Brother Khalid. #momoneymoproblems #brotherkhalid #biggie #lifelessons #101

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on

 

6. He goes to Rooster Coffee on King East. He’s also a regular Dark Horse customer:

 

7. He has an incredibly cute niece:

Why isn't this working!? #uncleadventures #babydiscoveries

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on

 

8. Just last year, he was making ends meet by serving at El Catrin:

When it's 40 degrees at work & you gotta keep on the #hustle. #elcatrin #water #work

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on

 

9. His hobbies include horseback riding:

Discover a way to make whatever it is that brings you happiness your own. #riding #horse #bliss

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on

 

10. He can rock a man bun. And he understands that said bun—combined with fancy coffee, moody stare and philosophical caption—is Instagram gold:

 

11. He was a total fanboy. Just a few years ago, he was stopping celebs like Bryan Cranston on the street for blurry photos:

So down to Earth and creating amazing work right now. #AllTheWay #BryanCranston

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on

 

12. He lives part-time in L.A. He made the move earlier this year and appears to be adapting well to the lifestyle, though he’s clearly a Toronto boy at heart:

All the feels.

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on

Look at the bright side ☉ #losangeles #venice #beach #color

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on

Best day in LA so far. Nature heals the soul. #joshuatree #nature #beauty

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on

 

