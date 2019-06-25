Cate Blanchett, Patrick J. Adams and 27 other stars filming in and around Toronto this summer

It’s another busy season for Hollywood North, from superhero TV shows to potboiler movies. Here are some of the future hits starring Toronto:

Mrs. America

Starring: Cate Blanchett, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Rose Byrne, James Marsden, Sarah Paulson, Tracey Ullman, Ari Graynor

Executive producer: Dahvi Waller

Release Date: 2020

Until her death in 2016, Phyllis Schlafly was among the most staunchly conservative activists in the United States: She waged a successful campaign against the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s (in part because she thought it might eliminate separate restrooms for men and women—the horror!), and was vocal about her disdain for feminism, same-sex marriage, abortion and immigration. Yet Schlafly was also a successful constitutional lawyer. Cate Blanchett plays the controversial (and downright bizarre) lead in this nine-episode FX miniseries, which pits her against pro-choice Republican Jill Ruckelshaus, played by Elizabeth Banks. Production kicked off this month, so don’t be surprised if you run into some pantsuit-wearing celebs this summer.

Titans, Season 2

Starring: Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter

Executive producers: Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns

Release Date: Late 2019

Toronto’s cityscape is the ideal backdrop for superheroes to duke it out: from the Suicide Squad‘s epic Bay Station battle to Cha-Cha’s ruthless interrogation in the shuttered Ossington Tire for The Umbrella Academy. (Seriously, she clamped jump-start cables to her enemy’s nipples.) Next up: Titans. In 2018, the first season of DC Comics’ series turned Old City Hall and Adelaide Street West into Gotham City, while Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton was the backdrop for scenes this season. Filming started in March and is and scheduled to wrap in September.

View this post on Instagram Fiancés. A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy) on Jun 22, 2019 at 11:36am PDT

Schitt’s Creek, Season 6

Starring: Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara

Executive producers: Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy and Fred Levy

Release date: 2020

Daniel and Eugene Levy have gifted sitcom enthusiasts with five seasons of gloriously extra Moira Rose ensembles. This year, the Rose family returns to Schitt’s Creek (a.k.a. Goodwood, a teeny town about an hour north of Toronto), to shoot the series finale. Will David and Patrick live happily ever after? Will Moira land a starring role on Broadway? So many questions. Filming on all 14 episodes is expected to wrap at the end of the month.

Suits, Season 9

Starring: Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Tom Lipinski, John Pyper-Ferguson

Executive producers: Doug Liman, Dave Bartis

Release date: July 17

When the final season of Suits was announced, there was buzz about Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle returning to the 6ix to reprise their roles as Mike and Rachel, but since Meghan is busy being a new mom and what not, fans will have to settle for just Patrick. Filming began in April and wraps in August.

View this post on Instagram So…this happened…!! A post shared by EMILIA JONES (@emiliajonesy) on Apr 30, 2019 at 7:23pm PDT

Locke & Key

Starring: Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones

Creator: Joe Hill

Release date: TBA

Jackson Robert Scott, best known as Georgie from the 2017 remake of Stephen King’s It, stars alongside Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones in this fantasy horror series about three siblings who find a set of magical keys that give them magical powers. They also incite the wrath of a demon who wants the keys for himself. Netflix’s 10-episode adaptation of Joe Hill’s comic book series wraps filming this month.

The Silencing

Starring: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Annabelle Wallis, Melanie Scrofano

Director: Robin Pront

Release Date: TBA

The battle for the Iron Throne may be over, but if you’re feeling deprived of seeing Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s face every week, there’s always this new action-thriller, which made a last-minute set swap from Europe to Ontario this spring. Coster-Waldau plays a former hunter turned animal lover, who sets out to find the man who killed his daughter. The crew was spotted filming in Sudbury in April.