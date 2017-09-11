The best TIFF red-carpet looks so far, including Elle Fanning, Steve Carell and Lady Gaga

This year’s festival’s red carpet has been especially vibrant, with stars sporting colourful creations by designers like Dolce and Gabbana, Valentino and Alexander McQueen. Here, some of our favourite looks so far.

Actor and musician Amelia Warner, who composed the music for Mary Shelley, wore a hypnotic Alberta Ferretti suit that would easily transition to post-party loungewear:

Also at the Mary Shelley premiere, the film’s star Elle Fanning gave off seriously angelic vibes in an ethereal Alexander McQueen gown and Tiffany and Co. jewellery:

We love the subtle floral scarf peeking out from under actor Douglas Booth‘s sleek black suit:

Helen Mirren looked impossibly chic in a Dolce and Gabbana frock at the premiere of The Leisure Seeker:

Steve Carell continued to flaunt his newly hot status (and joked about getting naked) in a plaid suit and trendy specs:

Grace Jones wore a pair of reflective sunnies, headscarf and signature sassy pose at the premiere of her documentary Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami:

Emma Roberts sported one of Brandon Maxwell’s prim fall designs to the screening of her flick Who We Are Now:

We approve of Nicole Kidman‘s kaleidoscopic Valentino creation:

#nicolekidman in #valentino 👎🏻or👍🏻? #tiff A post shared by The Catwalk Italia – TCI (@thecatwalkitalia) on Sep 10, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

Lady Gaga stunned crowds (and practically stopped time) in a ripped Lanotta Studio jacket that she likened to wearing angel wings:

@lanotta_studio this jacket felt like wearing angel wings, i felt ready for lift off for the premiere.🤘 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Jason Sudeikis, in his signature baseball cap, gets points for accessorizing with a vintage camera at the premiere for Kodachrome:

Jennifer Lawrence pulled off the glam milkmaid look in this Dolce and Gabbana number:

We love Priyanka Chopra’s preppy hot-pink Fendi skirt-and-blazer combo paired with studded ankle boots at the premiere for Pahuna: