The best red-carpet looks from TIFF, including Glenn Close, Rosamund Pike and Idris Elba

Now that the most of the festival’s films have screened, it’s time to look back on the red carpet style. Overall, stars either opted for wearable black-and-whites or vivid, attention-grabbing gowns (and then there was this random appearance from Nikki Sixx). Here, a few of our favourite sartorial choices.

Rosamund Pike looked like some sort of ethereal butterfly queen in this intricately embroidered Alexander McQueen gown:

Halle Berry may have been the star, but we preferred Kings director Deniz Gamze Ergüven glittery Chanel gown to Berry’s embroidered romper:

Glenn Close defended her style icon status in Zac Posen:

We loved Kate Mara‘s cute, cocktail-appropriate frock by London designer David Koma (her husband, Jamie Bell, didn’t look too bad, either):

Allison Janney rocked a bunch of awesome looks this festival, but this orange off-the-shoulder dress from Iraqi label Zena Zaki is our favourite:

Sebastian Stan classed it up in a perfectly tailored blue tuxedo:

Idris Elba, on the other hand, pulled off a laid-back, too-cool-for-school look:

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend the premiere of his new film Molly’s Game|Photo Credit:Gettys Image Source:thesun.co.uk #idriselba A post shared by Lisa (@mzle_le) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Pint-sized star McKenna Grace sported a look by children’s line Monnalisa:

Actor Daniela Vega, in a gown from Chilean designer, managed to pull off the full-body florals way better than Kim K:

And we’re glad Sarah Gadon chose not to accessorize her J. Mendel dress with Cruella de Vil—inspired furs: