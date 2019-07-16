Culture

Inside the Funhouse, a trippy new art maze on Queen West

Inside the Funhouse, a trippy new art maze on Queen West

We visited the Funhouse, a 1920s-inspired maze of kaleidoscopic rooms, retro corridors and secret nooks

By |  

By |  

More Videos

Topics: Funhouse TL*video video

 

The Latest

Life

Ten of Toronto’s coolest splash pads

Business

Torontonians who are shaking up the tech sector

Real Estate

This chic Rosedale home is a bicoastal restaurateur’s hideaway

Cottages

Crazy cottage rentals for the .00001 per cent

Restaurants

A Joe Beef alum just opened Dreyfus, Toronto’s best new bistro

Real Estate

This is what Dufferin Mall’s parking lot could look like in a few years