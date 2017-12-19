Take a look at the most dazzling light shows around Toronto
Hanukkah is nearly done, Christmas is around the corner and the New Year beckons. In other words, ’tis the season of peace, joy and astronomical hydro bills. Across Ontario, big cities and small towns have strung lights over every awning, bridge and tree branch. Here, a round-up of the best holiday light shows around southern Ontario.
Canadian Winterland Nights, part of a wintry 150-themed festival, is currently lighting up Casa Loma:
A dozen or so contemporary light installations are keeping Ontario Place aglow (for a closer look, click here):
Winter at Ontario Place offers something for everyone, from a Winter Light Exhibition, to skating, to taking in the beauty of Ontario Place illuminated by fairy lights or a stroll on the newly opened Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail!
Here’s the scene at Owen Sound’s Festival of Northern Lights:
A silly snowman song-a-long
Niagara Falls’s light show is eight kilometres long:
Burlington’s Lakeside Festival of Lights robbed Paris, Ontario, of a clever opportunity:
Upper Canada Village’s Alight at Night is well worth the road trip east:
The Santa at Simcoe’s Christmas Panorama is ready for Tron:
As is tradition, London’s Victoria Park has become a Winter Wonderland:
seeing the Christmas lights in Victoria Park every year
The light tunnel at Kitchen-Waterloo’s Gift of Lights festival is perhaps the most Instagrammed attraction of the season:
🇧🇷 No fim de semana fomos passear em Kitchener e visitamos um festival de luzes de Natal lindo. Esse túnel é uma das atrações dele. 🇨🇦 On the weekend we visited Gift of Lights in Kitchener and loved. This is a drive-thru experience with 2km of beautiful Christmas light displays.
This North York house’s epic 50,000-light display is a fundraiser for SickKids:
When the residents of Inglewood Drive bought all the Santas Canadian Tire had in stock, the store donated another 23 for the rest of the block: