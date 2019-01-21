A look at the whimsical art installations taking over Hudson’s Bay right now

Hudson’s Bay’s seventh floor has been transformed into an Instagram haven, with eight vibrant, playful installations (including a giant ball pit) to help cure the winter blues. The store’s visual department team transformed the space in just 10 days, and it will be open until the end of the season. Here’s a look inside.

This is the view when you walk out of the elevator:

This room looks like something straight out of Jurassic Park:

This room was specially designed for brides-to-be, featuring all the bells and whistles and a giant cake stand:

The giant ball pit is a surprisingly effective stress reliever (and much more fun to play in than snow):

These flamingo legs extend all the way to the ceiling:

The ceiling of this room looks like the outside of a piñata:

Every inch of this room is covered in silver balloons, which spell out words like “happy” and “hello.” (It’s basically a real-life word search):

The Venus de Milo got a few new tattoos: