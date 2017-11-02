The 20 best jack-o’-lanterns from last night’s pumpkin parades
For those of us too old to go trick-or-treating, the best thing about Halloween is actually the night after All Hallows’ Eve. That’s when Toronto’s best squash artists haul their dazzling jack-o’-lanterns down to their local parks for a pumpkin parade. Here, our 20 favourite carved creations.
20. The obligatory Treehouse of Horror pumpkin:
19. “North Over Everything” evidently hasn’t caught on quite yet:
18. Just a classic, well-executed jack-o’-lantern:
17. An Italian plumber of some sort:
16. Some imaginative design work here:
15 and 14. It’s a tie between two equally impressive raccoons:
13. The first (but not last) Trumpkin:
12. A pair of attractive albinos:
11 and 10. Is it too soon to make a “Gourd Downie” joke? Either way, another tie:
9. Prepare for the invasion:
8. A clever Stranger Things–inspired jack-o’-lantern:
7 and 6. Masterful takes on a couple of horror icons:
5. The E.T. pumpkin was a fan favourite:
4. Hellraiser‘s Pinhead:
3. An amazing entry all the way from Peterborough:
2. The most terrifying pumpkin of the year:
1. We know how this artist spent the entire month of October:
