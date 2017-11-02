Art

The 20 best jack-o’-lanterns from last night’s pumpkin parades

The 20 best jack-o’-lanterns from last night’s pumpkin parades

By |  

By |  

For those of us too old to go trick-or-treating, the best thing about Halloween is actually the night after All Hallows’ Eve. That’s when Toronto’s best squash artists haul their dazzling jack-o’-lanterns down to their local parks for a pumpkin parade. Here, our 20 favourite carved creations.

20. The obligatory Treehouse of Horror pumpkin:

Harbord pumpkins

A post shared by Vikram Sainadh (@chaiseeker) on

 

19. “North Over Everything” evidently hasn’t caught on quite yet:

Harbord pumpkins

A post shared by Vikram Sainadh (@chaiseeker) on

 

18. Just a classic, well-executed jack-o’-lantern:

 

17. An Italian plumber of some sort:

#itsmemario #mario #halloween #pumpkinparade #pumpkincarving

A post shared by Igor (@53ny4) on

 

16. Some imaginative design work here:

 

15 and 14. It’s a tie between two equally impressive raccoons:

Toronto Raccoon-a true urban icon #pumpkinparade #pumpkinparades #mimico

A post shared by Park People (@parkppl) on

Some pretty amazing 🎃's at this year's @decadiaries #Pumpkinparade

A post shared by Angela – Toronto (@amulho) on

 

13. The first (but not last) Trumpkin:

Harbord pumpkins

A post shared by Vikram Sainadh (@chaiseeker) on

 

12. A pair of attractive albinos:

Fav part of Halloween #pumpkinparade

A post shared by Melissa Agostino (@salitabacchi_melissa) on

 

11 and 10. Is it too soon to make a “Gourd Downie” joke? Either way, another tie:

RIP Gord.

A post shared by trinitybellwoods-park (@trinitybellwoodspark) on

 

9. Prepare for the invasion:

 

8. A clever Stranger Things–inspired jack-o’-lantern:

The best pumpkins this year!! #strangerthings #pumpkinwalk #soraurenpark #soraurenparkpumpkinparade #pumpkin #barb

A post shared by Eric Fern Carriere (@ericferncarriere) on

 

7 and 6. Masterful takes on a couple of horror icons:

🎃Toronto Pumpkin Parade🎃 #amigosdosemba #soraurenpark #pumpkinparade2017

A post shared by Amigos do Semba (@amigos_do_semba) on

🎃Toronto Pumpkin Parade🎃 #amigosdosemba #soraurenpark #pumpkinparade2017

A post shared by Amigos do Semba (@amigos_do_semba) on

 

5. The E.T. pumpkin was a fan favourite:

My favourite pumpkin of the evening. #ET #deca #pumpkinparade

A post shared by maggdaaleena (@maggdaaleena) on

 

4. Hellraiser‘s Pinhead:

#hellraiser #pumpkin #raising #hell #pumpkincarving #pumpkinparade

A post shared by Thomas Christopher Phillips (@ohthefoodiveeaten) on

 

3. An amazing entry all the way from Peterborough:

#pumpkinwalk#rotarytrail#Peterborough

A post shared by Leonard Dewey (@leonarddewey) on

 

2. The most terrifying pumpkin of the year:

The orange monster #dumptrump #pumpkincarving #pumpkinwalk #yyz #soraurenpark

A post shared by Allie Bannister (@alliebann) on

 

1. We know how this artist spent the entire month of October:

 

Topics: Halloween Pumpkin Parade

 

Big Stories

Life

Trump’s travel ban left me stranded. Toronto took me in

Crime

This guy is accused of swindling millions of dollars out of unsuspecting Torontonians

Crime

Mohammed Shamji and Elana Fric Shamji: the inside story of a marriage gone horribly wrong

Life

“One person dead. Two careers in tatters”: a workplace affair gone horribly wrong

Real Estate

Five years, three contractors and $1.1 million later, we finally finished our nightmare reno

Life

I was forced to marry a stranger when I was 16. Ten years later, I made my escape