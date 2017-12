The 10 most popular photo essays of 2017

The 10 most popular photo essays of 2017

This year, Toronto Life spent a day with a family of 14, dove into photo archives that reveal what Toronto used to look like, and interviewed a photographer who shot Donald Trump (and enjoyed it!). We talked to artists, curators, chefs, shutterbugs and one crane operator about the stories behind their paintings, sketches, tattoos and pictures. Here, a look back at our most popular photo essays of 2017.