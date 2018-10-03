Inside recreational cannabis brand AltaVie’s super-zen lounge on King West

Looking to carve out a second for some serious chill time at the start of this hectic October? AltaVie’s mindfulness-focused lounge on King West is the ultimate escape. The high-end recreational cannabis company, which is a part of the global MedReleaf organization, will officially be launching on October 17. Until this Sunday, Torontonians can pop in to the temporary space to experience a wide range of peaceful programming that will get your head back in the game. Everything inside is totally free—even the happy hour cocktails that are served for three hours every evening.

Stepping into the King and Bathurst pop-up is like entering an exceptionally cool spa—one with an extensive tea bar, meditation-slash-yoga studio and immersive art gallery. Most of the events are happening after-work hours, but passers-by can stop in whenever to check out the space or ask brand reps all of their burning legalization questions (like when exactly you’ll be able to enjoy AltaVie’s top-quality blends). It’s also a chance to get access to some of the city’s best health and wellness experts, at zero charge. Here are some things going down that you don’t want to miss out on:

Meditation sessions

Throughout the week there are a variety of meditation classes being held at the pop-up. Lisa Marie Holmes, a well-known Toronto-based registered herbalist and holistic health coach (and HGTV personality), is running a class called “Finding Presence” on Tuesday, October 2 and Friday, October 5. In addition to wellness services, she also makes her own line of medicinal botanical teas, and her workshop will discuss how herbs can be used to strengthen the mind-body connection.

Another major figure in the local wellness community, meditation teacher and lifestyle coach Angela McNally, will be running a workshop called “Meditation Moments” on Saturday, October 6. The session will feature a beginner meditation session and also focus on ways to add mindfulness moments into your day-to-day life. Participants can expect tons of tips on how to use mindfulness to combat anxiety and remain present.

There’s also a class called “Meditation for Creativity” on Sunday, October 7, with Cassidy from local company Just Be. In the session, participants will be guided in immersive exercises designed specifically to let you look at life from new perspectives and get those creative juices flowing.

Movement sessions

There are a few yoga classes happening at the pop-up this week, including one on Thursday, October 4 with Priya Mistry. Mistry is a cancer survivor, alternative medicine advocate and healing yoga practitioner. She’ll be leading an ultra-calming yoga session to promote total body and mind relaxation, and encouraging participants to find their own mindful moment. All yoga mats are provided, so you just have to show up.

Happy hours:

The pop-up is hosting happy hours every single day this week—though they’re more like happy evenings, since they run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. In addition to delicious craft cocktails made from scratch, each evening will feature ambient tunes from amazing female DJs like Fly Lady Di, DJ Steph Honey, DJ Nora Tones, DJ Ace Dillinger and DJ LO.

You can see the entire schedule here, and start to get pumped for legalization.

11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Until October 7. 639 Queen St. W., altavie.ca