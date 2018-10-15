What the Raptors did during the off-season

This summer was one of the more eventful ones in Raptors history. Coach Dwane Casey was fired, replacement coach Nick Nurse was hired, and DeMar DeRozan, the team’s biggest star, was traded to San Antonio. In exchange for DeRozan, Toronto got Kawhi Leonard, a major talent who has recently been dogged by mysterious medical problems. Amidst all the upheaval, the Raps still managed to make the most of their downtime leading up to the start of the regular season on Wednesday. Here’s what they got up to.

Danny Green was traded to the Raptors along with Leonard. In early June, he was in Japan, where he clearly had a good time:

He’s a natural on the hardwood and on the mic. This past summer, Green launched his own podcast, “Inside the Green Room.”

Pascal Siakam participated in the NBA Africa game. While he was there, he helped Habitat for Humanity build homes in South Africa:

Jonas Valanciunas opened up a school in Lithuania for kids with behavioural problems. According to the local press, he’ll be funding it himself:

Kyle Lowry probably wasn’t thrilled about losing his close friend DeRozan to the Spurs—but at least he still has his family. In July, he celebrated his son Kameron’s third birthday:

Another proud dad: Fred VanVleet.

Game respects game. That’s why pro athletes are often spotted in the stands at major sporting events. The Raptors’ big man, Serge Ibaka, took in some tennis at the U.S. Open:

Delon Wright went to a roller skating rink and may have inadvertently created his next album cover:

Norman Powell gave back to his community by speaking at a Big Brothers Big Sisters event at Toronto city hall:

C.J. Miles took some time off the court to ride a horse:

Lorenzo Brown did what any Torontonian would do: he watched the Jays play at the dome.

OG Anunoby did one better: he threw out the first pitch.

Greg Monroe made the most of the off-season by soaking up some sun:

Jordan Loyd signed his contract with the Raptors in early August:

Chris Boucher hopes to continue his winning ways in Toronto. (He took a championship ring with the Golden State Warriors last year.)