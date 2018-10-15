What the Raptors did during the off-season
This summer was one of the more eventful ones in Raptors history. Coach Dwane Casey was fired, replacement coach Nick Nurse was hired, and DeMar DeRozan, the team’s biggest star, was traded to San Antonio. In exchange for DeRozan, Toronto got Kawhi Leonard, a major talent who has recently been dogged by mysterious medical problems. Amidst all the upheaval, the Raps still managed to make the most of their downtime leading up to the start of the regular season on Wednesday. Here’s what they got up to.
Danny Green was traded to the Raptors along with Leonard. In early June, he was in Japan, where he clearly had a good time:
He’s a natural on the hardwood and on the mic. This past summer, Green launched his own podcast, “Inside the Green Room.”
Pascal Siakam participated in the NBA Africa game. While he was there, he helped Habitat for Humanity build homes in South Africa:
Jonas Valanciunas opened up a school in Lithuania for kids with behavioural problems. According to the local press, he’ll be funding it himself:
View this post on Instagram
New school year will bring changes into the lives of twelve teenagers in Vilnius, Lithuania, where I spent most of my adolescence. They are welcome at the youth day home “Išvien” established thanks to the big effort and dedication of my foundation team in Lithuania. President Dalia Grybauskaitė honored the opening by congratulating this private initiative and encouraged teenagers to reach for their goals. Please welcome the youth day home “Išvien”! @jvparamosfondas #maziauchuliganavot #pasitikek
Kyle Lowry probably wasn’t thrilled about losing his close friend DeRozan to the Spurs—but at least he still has his family. In July, he celebrated his son Kameron’s third birthday:
Another proud dad: Fred VanVleet.
Game respects game. That’s why pro athletes are often spotted in the stands at major sporting events. The Raptors’ big man, Serge Ibaka, took in some tennis at the U.S. Open:
Delon Wright went to a roller skating rink and may have inadvertently created his next album cover:
Norman Powell gave back to his community by speaking at a Big Brothers Big Sisters event at Toronto city hall:
View this post on Instagram
Honored to be able to speak at Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Toronto today. Sharing a little bit of my story growing up on how the mentors in my life have helped me with my journey. Also being able to talk about U.T.G and how it’s a guide and motivational tool for the youth to find their passion and grind towards their goals. @bbbstoronto #BBBST #UTG #WhatsYourGrind #Mentor
C.J. Miles took some time off the court to ride a horse:
Lorenzo Brown did what any Torontonian would do: he watched the Jays play at the dome.
OG Anunoby did one better: he threw out the first pitch.
Greg Monroe made the most of the off-season by soaking up some sun:
Jordan Loyd signed his contract with the Raptors in early August:
View this post on Instagram
Man…..Who would’ve thought?…… Thank you Lord for blessing me with an opportunity to have my dream come true and become an NBA player. Thank you to my family for all the support over the years. I’m so grateful for you. Thank you @raptors as well for believing in me. This is just the beginning. We’re really doing it Dai! 👼🏾 #AllDai #WeTheNorth #WhyNot
Chris Boucher hopes to continue his winning ways in Toronto. (He took a championship ring with the Golden State Warriors last year.)
View this post on Instagram
🙏🏿💯 Believe in God and the Work you put in… I want thank my family my agent @permdiggity and all my closest people for helping get here @everybody_s_uncle @official_grindnowshinelater… Last but not least the @raptors for giving me the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level!! 🙏🏿💯 #gnsl #hardwork #godbless #nba #raptors