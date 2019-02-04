What Toronto soccer fans are saying about Sebastian Giovinco’s exit

Sebastian Giovinco was, almost without question, the best thing that ever happened to Toronto FC. His arrival in 2015 sent a jolt of energy through the club, propelling Toronto’s once-sad professional soccer team to the MLS Playoffs three seasons in a row, ending in an MLS Cup victory in 2017. Dubbed the “atomic ant” by fans because of his short stature, Giovinco was Toronto’s leading goal scorer, as well as the city’s first true soccer superstar.

And now he’s leaving. Last week, Toronto FC sold Giovinco to Al-Hilal, a Saudi Arabian club, after failing to negotiate a contract extension with him. Sportsnet reports that Giovinco will be getting $11.5 million (U.S.) per year in his new home, which is good for him—but not so great for Toronto fans, who are understandably unhappy with the sudden change to their team’s lineup. Here’s what some of them had to say.

Giovinco, or “Seba,” has already landed in Riyadh, according to the official Al-Hilal Twitter account:

“Seba” has arrived 🤩#AlHilal_Snap bring you the best 📸🎥..

Follow us 🤳🏻 https://t.co/V0ZOU0aQVC pic.twitter.com/wtUI6EetCM — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) February 4, 2019

Making this user’s plea too little, too late:

Save @SebaGiovinco

Shut down the airports! Dont let him out! #tfc — stassinakis (@stass13) January 28, 2019

Broadcaster Greg Brady bemoans all the sports legends who have left Toronto in the past year:

I've been in Toronto 12 years now since the 10 in Detroit. I can't think of a 12 month period where so many key & beloved sports figures left: DeMar DeRozan

Dwane Casey

John Gibbons

Josh Donaldson

Russell Martin

Troy Tulowitzki

Sebastian Giovinco

Marco Estrada

JVR/Bozak? — Greg Brady (@gregbradyTO) January 31, 2019

Speaking of, look how sad Toronto-born Fox Sports host Rachel Bonnetta was to hear the news:

My boyfriend told me about Giovinco leaving @torontofc and then snapped this pic. He couldn’t even wait till after I was finished my dinner. I AM INCONSOLABLE. pic.twitter.com/E0AF0SquZ1 — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) January 31, 2019

She remained sad, even after two slices of pie:

Update: since finding out about giovinco I ate two pieces of pie. Did not help. pic.twitter.com/x3SKTph9CX — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) January 31, 2019

Season ticket holders seem to be the fans who are most upset by the deal:

Hey @torontofc us season ticket holders should be given some sort of refund on our tickets after you sell our two best players!! A bottom table team with no top players now and we had to pay more this season. That's not fair to the fans! #RedArmy #TFC — Chris Ward (@CritterW8) January 31, 2019

This user raises an excellent point:

Some TFC fans are threatening a boycott. (Although plenty of Leafs fans make similar promises every year.)

This Ali guy and @torontofc are full of it. #Sebastian_Giovinco wanted to stay here. There will be a backlash with season ticket holders and I hope this club crumbles because it’s operated by a bunch of clowns. I’m done after this season. — Walter Faria (@wfariamtgpro) January 31, 2019

Did Toronto FC even CHECK with Ronaldinho or Jesus before making this decision?

First Inebriatti, followed by TB & Van Der Wiel, now Seba? Was this season not bad enough? @torontofc & @MLS are backwards. Really hope you’ve got Ronaldinho or Jesus Christ himself ready to be announced this week… #Seba #Giovinco #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/k4Az9NEchg — Nelo (Manny) Morgado (@nelomorgado) January 31, 2019

Fans are clearly hoping for a big name as Giovinco’s replacement:

If Giovinco is actually gone, TFC better have a massive signing in the works. This isn’t the time for a rebuild. #tfc — TorontoSportsCorner (@TOSportsCorner) January 28, 2019

Some fans are just angry:

@torontofc but what are you guys doing? Letting your 2 best players leave right before champions league? #Giovinco #TFCLive — Daniel Borze (@d_borze) January 28, 2019

“Stupidest organization in the MLS” seems a little harsh, though:

If Toronto FC does not sign #Giovinco to a new contract, they cement themselves as a stupidest organization in MLS. He is the only reason many of us watch this team. — Chester Shackleford (@OrglePc) January 28, 2019

At any rate, The Atomic Ant doesn’t look too unhappy in his new home stadium: