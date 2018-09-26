Sports

What the Toronto Maple Leafs got up to during the offseason

By |  

Next week, the Toronto Maple Leafs will step onto the ice for their most anticipated season in decades. With the acquisition of Mississauga native John Tavares, a superstar centre, the team stands an excellent chance of ending its 51-year Stanley Cup drought. Before the guys officially get down to business for their home opener on October 3, here’s a look at how they spent their summer.

John Tavares won over Leafs fans with this photo of himself draped in Leafs bed sheets. The Star Wars: Episode I Naboo Starfighter in the background was a bold choice:

 

Just in case anyone’s still convinced it was all a dream, here’s Tavares making his contract official with general manager Kyle Dubas:

View this post on Instagram

Making it official.

A post shared by Toronto Maple Leafs (@mapleleafs) on

 

Here’s Auston Matthews looking rather dapper with teammate Morgan Rielly at Mitch Marner’s fundraiser hockey tournament in July:

View this post on Instagram

🕴@marnerassistfund

A post shared by Auston Matthews (@auston_matthews) on

 

It’s practically required that Leafs players spend at least one weekend every summer vacationing in the Muskokas. Here, Mitch Marner hangs ten:

View this post on Instagram

Boys will be boys🤘🏄‍♂️

A post shared by Mitch Marner (@marner_93) on

 

Even with his contract status in limbo, William Nylander clearly did some relaxing:

View this post on Instagram

Summer Games

A post shared by William Nylander (@williamnylander) on

 

Leafs goaltender Frederick Andersen made a cameo at the Rogers Cup with tournament winner Rafael Nadal:

View this post on Instagram

Great night of tennis! Thanks for having me @rogerscup

A post shared by Frederik Andersen (@frederikandersen31) on

 

At 39 years old, Patrick Marleau is a father figure of sorts for the team. Give the man credit, though: he can still keep up with the young guns.

 

It’s fitting that Nazem Kadri, the man who ripped a hunk out of someone’s beard, made a pilgrimage to the birthplace of the gladiators:

View this post on Instagram

Toronto’s Gladiator

A post shared by Nazem Kadri (@43kadri) on

 

Another offseason ritual? Fishing. Morgan Rielly tested his sea legs during a trip to Langara Fishing Lodge, out in BC:

View this post on Instagram

What he said

A post shared by @ morganrielly on

 

When he isn’t playing on one of the Leafs’ top two lines, Zach Hyman is writing children’s books. He took some time out of his summer to read some of his handiwork to the kids at MLSE LaunchPad, on Jarvis Street:

 

There’s no time to tie the knot during the season, which is one reason guys like Connor Carrick wait until summer to get married:

 

They’re fierce competitors during the regular season and playoffs, but in the summer months they’re all just rich guys with abs. Josh Leivo and Mitch Marner got some sun down in Cancun with Matt Martin of the New York Islanders:

 

Here’s Nikita Zaitsev spending some quality time with his family, presumably in his native Russia:

View this post on Instagram

👍 @skodarussia #skoda #skodarussia

A post shared by Nikita Zaitsev (@nikitazaitsev22) on

 

It’s still uncertain who will win the Leafs’ backup goaltender job, but Curtis McElhinney is in the running. This summer, he was out there living his best life with his family in Colorado:

 

Leafs defenseman Andreas Borgman took some time off in Sweden, his home country, where he had no choice but to wrestle this incredibly domineering pooch:

View this post on Instagram

Dragkamp med Ozzy 💦🤼‍♂️

A post shared by Andreas BORGMAN (@andreasborgman) on

 

Obligatory shot of a Leafs player (in this case, Kasperi Kapanen) donning a robe and a snapback:

View this post on Instagram

Hyvää jussii kaikille tasapuolisesti :)

A post shared by Kasperi Kapanen (@kasperikapanen1) on

 

