What Toronto FC’s players got up to during the offseason

The boys are back in town. (The boys, in this case, being Toronto FC, and the town being Toronto.) Last season was rough: the team didn’t make the MLS playoffs for the first time since 2015, and its most famous player was sold to Saudi Arabia. Despite all that, this year is off to a good start. The team won its first match on Saturday, maybe because its players are feeling recharged after a relaxing offseason. Here’s what they got up to over the break:

Jozy Altidore, who just signed a three-year extension with TFC, took in a Raptors game sporting a different kind of Canadian tuxedo: a Roots sweatsuit.

Altidore, who is the son of Haitian immigrants, also spent some time in Haiti. This says: “Haiti, I love you. Cite Soleil, many thanks for all the love and hospitality you gave me.”

Michael Bradley celebrated Christmas in front of a fashion-forward green-and-pink tree:

Gregory van der Wiel’s Christmas was a bit more exotic, in Dubai:

He also worked on his Tokyo street-style flex in an eye-catching Gucci jacket.

His teammate Tsubasa Endoh probably made an invaluable tour guide:

Laurent Ciman did the #10yearchallenge:

Jordan Hamilton went to Joso’s. The lack of food pics would suggest he isn’t thinking of switching careers to foodie Instagram influencer anytime soon:

Nick DeLeon, a pickup from D.C. United, practiced in warmer weather than Toronto’s:

Almost all of Tosaint Ricketts’ pictures are of him practicing, but he looks like he did manage to get away to Jamaica, at least for a boat ride:

Alex Bono took in a New Year’s Day Raptors game against the Utah Jazz with some buds, including teammate Jay Chapman:

Here’s Chapman’s not-so-subtle “these are front row seats” picture. But hey, it was his birthday:

Even though his kids are way too young to get the reference, Drew Moor and his wife trick-or-treated around Toronto dressed as Harry and Marv from Home Alone:

Caleb Patterson-Sewell checked out the aquarium with his wife (they got married over New Year’s) and child in tow:

Marky Delgado had a date at the very Instagrammaable Catch LA:

Eriq Zavaleta spent New Year’s in Saint Martin with his wife, Casey:

More importantly, he posted this thirst trap with fellow footballer Josh Williams:

Ashtone Morgan did his best to rep the city—and its pizzerias—here, posing in front of Bitondo’s, at College and Clinton:

Jon Bakero did the thing everyone from Southern Ontario has to do at least once: visit Niagara Falls.

Noble Okello posed at Figo, at Adelaide and John:

