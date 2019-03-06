Sports

What Toronto FC’s players got up to during the offseason

What Toronto FC’s players got up to during the offseason

By |  

By |  

The boys are back in town. (The boys, in this case, being Toronto FC, and the town being Toronto.) Last season was rough: the team didn’t make the MLS playoffs for the first time since 2015, and its most famous player was sold to Saudi Arabia. Despite all that, this year is off to a good start. The team won its first match on Saturday, maybe because its players are feeling recharged after a relaxing offseason. Here’s what they got up to over the break:

Jozy Altidore, who just signed a three-year extension with TFC, took in a Raptors game sporting a different kind of Canadian tuxedo: a Roots sweatsuit.

View this post on Instagram

Date night and hoops! What a game @raptors

A post shared by Jozy Altidore (@jozyaltidore) on

Altidore, who is the son of Haitian immigrants, also spent some time in Haiti. This says: “Haiti, I love you. Cite Soleil, many thanks for all the love and hospitality you gave me.”

Michael Bradley celebrated Christmas in front of a fashion-forward green-and-pink tree:

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas 🎄🎁❤️

A post shared by Michael Bradley (@michaelbr4dley) on

Gregory van der Wiel’s Christmas was a bit more exotic, in Dubai:

View this post on Instagram

Xmas from Dubaï 🎄

A post shared by Gregory van der Wiel (@gregoryvanderwiel) on

He also worked on his Tokyo street-style flex in an eye-catching Gucci jacket.

View this post on Instagram

Taking it all in.

A post shared by Gregory van der Wiel (@gregoryvanderwiel) on

His teammate Tsubasa Endoh probably made an invaluable tour guide:

Laurent Ciman did the #10yearchallenge:

View this post on Instagram

#10yearschallenge @kv_kortrijk @torontofc

A post shared by Laurent Ciman 23 (@laurentciman23) on

Jordan Hamilton went to Joso’s. The lack of food pics would suggest he isn’t thinking of switching careers to foodie Instagram influencer anytime soon:

Nick DeLeon, a pickup from D.C. United, practiced in warmer weather than Toronto’s:

View this post on Instagram

Preseason work. Let’s get it.!

A post shared by Nick Deleon (@nickdeleon18) on

Almost all of Tosaint Ricketts’ pictures are of him practicing, but he looks like he did manage to get away to Jamaica, at least for a boat ride:

View this post on Instagram

🌹

A post shared by Tosaint Ricketts (@tosaintricketts) on

Alex Bono took in a New Year’s Day Raptors game against the Utah Jazz with some buds, including teammate Jay Chapman:

View this post on Instagram

New year, same crew.. 2019 is gonna be a good one

A post shared by Alex Bono (@alex25bono) on

Here’s Chapman’s not-so-subtle “these are front row seats” picture. But hey, it was his birthday:

Even though his kids are way too young to get the reference, Drew Moor and his wife trick-or-treated around Toronto dressed as Harry and Marv from Home Alone:

Caleb Patterson-Sewell checked out the aquarium with his wife (they got married over New Year’s) and child in tow:

View this post on Instagram

We love you mummy now and always! #valentines

A post shared by Caleb Patterson-Sewell (@calebpattersonsewell) on

Marky Delgado had a date at the very Instagrammaable Catch LA:

View this post on Instagram

Mi Razón De Ser 🖤

A post shared by Marky Delgado (@markydelgado) on

Eriq Zavaleta spent New Year’s in Saint Martin with his wife, Casey:

View this post on Instagram

2019 off to a good start 🎩

A post shared by Eriq Zavaleta (@eriqzavaleta15) on

More importantly, he posted this thirst trap with fellow footballer Josh Williams:

View this post on Instagram

🇸🇽

A post shared by Eriq Zavaleta (@eriqzavaleta15) on

Ashtone Morgan did his best to rep the city—and its pizzerias—here, posing in front of Bitondo’s, at College and Clinton:

View this post on Instagram

Summer & friends

A post shared by Ashtone (@morgscinqo) on

Jon Bakero did the thing everyone from Southern Ontario has to do at least once: visit Niagara Falls.

View this post on Instagram

Niagara Falls ☔️

A post shared by Jon Bakero (@bakerojon) on

Noble Okello posed at Figo, at Adelaide and John:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpDOdPLHYU1/

Topics: Major League Soccer soccer Toronto FC

 

The Latest

Life

Real Weddings: Inside an artsy bash at the Elora Mill

Houses

House of the Week: $3.9 million for a gigantic custom home in Wilson Heights

City

“I use my credit card for everything to rack up points”: How a 31-year-old realtor and interior design student spends her money

Food

Inside Unboxed Market, Toronto’s new waste-free grocery store

Houses

Live-work spaces: Inside the home studio of artist Erin Rothstein

Culture

Everyone’s taking selfies with Sting in Toronto