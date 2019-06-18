Sports

This timelapse video captures the throng at the core of the Raptors victory parade

As you may have noticed, the Raptors held a victory parade through the streets of Toronto yesterday. The crowd along the route—from the Exhibition grounds all the way to Nathan Phillips Square—was overwhelming at street level. It’s even more impressive from high above the intersection of King and University, where the crowd formed a near-total blockade of the roadway, only to be cleared away in time for the caravan of Raptors to narrowly (and slowly) make their way through the mob.

