Remember the The Office’s opening sequence, when all the characters you’d grown to know and love mugged goofily at the camera over some polka-rock background music? Reddit user 905UserNotRound subbed in some footage of Raptors players, and the results are, oddly enough, pretty perfect. The video is embedded above.