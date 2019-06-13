Some Raptors fans have been waiting since 6 a.m. to get into Jurassic Park

Some Raptors fans have been waiting since 6 a.m. to get into Jurassic Park

If the NBA finals have proved anything, it’s that Raptors fans are hella committed. The most diehard have pitched tents, stood in line for hours and endured torrential downpour to get into Jurassic Park to cheer on their team. (Go Raps!) We scoped out the line to ask fans what it would take for them to leave their spot:

Dustin Drzazga, a 10-year-old student from Grimsby, Ontario

Waiting since: 8 a.m.

“If a fortune-teller told me the Raptors we’re going to lose, maybe I’d leave.”

Atifa Khorrm, a 46-year-old school lunch supervisor from Pickering

Waiting since: 6:30 a.m.

“Nothing. I missed chemotherapy to be here, so I’m not giving up my space.”

Faysal Said, a 30-year-old lab technician from Scarborough

Waiting since: 2 p.m.

“Someone would have to offer me a shit-ton of money.”

Kelsey Oh, a 32-year-old respiratory therapist from Victoria

Waiting since: 1:30 p.m.

“It would take an earthquake.”

Shaziah Jinnah, a 22-year-old student from Calgary

Waiting since: 12:30 p.m.

“A two-way ticket to Oakland.”

Justin Harrison, a 37-year-old fitness employee from Hamilton

Waiting since: 8 a.m.

“I’m not moving.”

Kadeem Hinds, a 24-year-old factory worker from Mississauga

Waiting since: 1:30 p.m.

“I might leave if I really, really had to go to the bathroom.”

Chow Peng, a 23-year-old electrical engineering student from Malaysia

Waiting since: 3 p.m.

“I’d leave in exchange for Kawhi coming to say hi or the whole team taking a photo with me.”

Raghav Monga, a 19-year-old Tim Hortons cashier from Scarborough

Waiting since: 3 p.m.

“It would take someone handing me a ticket to the game.”

Dominykas Guzauskas, a 29-year-old aspiring NBA worker from London, U.K.

Waiting since: 1 p.m.

“A ticket to Game 7.”

Juwon Thomas, a 21-year-old law intern from Waterloo

Waiting since: 9 a.m.

“If someone said, ‘let’s go to Oakland right now,’ I wouldn’t even think twice about it.”