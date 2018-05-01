Sports

What people are saying about the Raptors’ chances of toppling LeBron James in the playoffs

The Toronto Raptors were the best team in the Eastern Conference this year. They set a franchise high for wins in a regular season. They completely steamrolled opponents en route to their fourth division title in the last five years. They advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs last week after defeating the Washington Wizards. But now, all those wins and accolades feel a little hollow, because there’s a living legend standing in the Raptors’ way: LeBron James.

The Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers kick off their second-round playoff series in Toronto this evening. It’s the third consecutive year the teams have met in the playoffs. In 2016, the Raptors put up a valiant fight, but ultimately lost to the Cavs in six games. James and his team went on to win an NBA championship that season. In 2017, the Raps ran into LeBron and company again and were unceremoniously ousted in four games.

This time around, Toronto arguably has the better team, anchored by DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. But can they really overcome King James? Twitter has some feelings on the matter.

Some aren’t so sure the Raps can knock off the Cavs:

Beating LeBron might be worthy of its own trophy:

Some fans have resorted to using math to prove the Raps can win:

This is definitely not the same team LeBron and the Cavaliers have played in the past:

What a time to be alive:

Seems fair:

A tired LeBron bodes well for the Raptors:

The playoffs are a stressful time for everyone:

LeBron carried his Cavaliers in a gruelling first-round series against the Pacers, but can he do it again?

Sports commentator Skip Bayless is a man who makes a living out of invalidating everything LeBron does, and yet he’s not convinced the Raps can overcome:

No matter what the result, it won’t be easy for the Raptors. But almost everyone agrees that this is their opportunity:

