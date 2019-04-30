Sports

What people are saying about the long-awaited Blue Jays debut of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Photo from Vladimir Guerrero Jr./Instagram

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. played his first game for the Toronto Blue Jays last Friday, amid much fanfare. Why the excitement for a new player up from the minors? He’s considered the top prospect in all of baseball. Since there’s nothing Toronto sports fans love more than getting their hopes up (and then dashed), here’s Twitter’s reaction to Vladdy’s big debut.

A rainstorm cancelled a Red Sox game, but writer Jared Carrabis attributed it to their observance of Vladdy Jr. day:

Sportsnet personality Sid Seixeiro is very hip and youthful, calling Jr.’s outs “lit.” But not bae? Not on fleek?

Speaking of being hip and youthful, Vladdy Jr. (who was born in 1999) walked out to country-meets-rap banger “Old Town Road,” by Lil Nas X:

Marcus Stroman says Vladdy Jr. brings his father’s swagger to the squad. Squad goals? (See, Sid? Teen speak isn’t for everyone.)

Toronto sports teams have a real camaraderie, demonstrated here as Guerrero gets a Raptors jersey during a recent game he attended:

They may all be in this together, but this Raptors fan doesn’t seem to follow all Toronto sports:

Vladimir Guerrero, first of his name (that’s a Game of Thrones reference for the non-sports fans out there) was a proud papa:

Not that commentary on pop culture is breaking new ground for this Prime Minister, but even Justin Trudeau entered the fray. (It’s easy not to show favouritism when the Blue Jays are the only Canadian MLB team.)

The family love goes full circle: Vladdy Jr. wore his father’s Expos jersey as he entered the Rogers Centre:

It’s safe to say Vladdy Jr. already feels pretty comfortable as a Blue Jay. Here he is dumping energy drink all over Brandon Drury:

And again, this time on Justin Smoak. Wait until they get him back next Toronto winter:

