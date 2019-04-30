What people are saying about the long-awaited Blue Jays debut of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. played his first game for the Toronto Blue Jays last Friday, amid much fanfare. Why the excitement for a new player up from the minors? He’s considered the top prospect in all of baseball. Since there’s nothing Toronto sports fans love more than getting their hopes up (and then dashed), here’s Twitter’s reaction to Vladdy’s big debut.

A rainstorm cancelled a Red Sox game, but writer Jared Carrabis attributed it to their observance of Vladdy Jr. day:

Very classy of the Red Sox to cancel their game to observe Vladdy Jr. Day. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 26, 2019

Sportsnet personality Sid Seixeiro is very hip and youthful, calling Jr.’s outs “lit.” But not bae? Not on fleek?

Vladdy Jr. is so awesome even his outs are lit. — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) April 27, 2019

Speaking of being hip and youthful, Vladdy Jr. (who was born in 1999) walked out to country-meets-rap banger “Old Town Road,” by Lil Nas X:

Vladdy Jr. is doing it for the culture. 🐎😂 pic.twitter.com/Kf7AwSRZnG — theScore (@theScore) April 26, 2019

Marcus Stroman says Vladdy Jr. brings his father’s swagger to the squad. Squad goals? (See, Sid? Teen speak isn’t for everyone.)

Vladdy Jr. bringing that swagger and edge to the squad. Shout my dawg Drury for the walk-off! @BlueJays — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) April 27, 2019

Toronto sports teams have a real camaraderie, demonstrated here as Guerrero gets a Raptors jersey during a recent game he attended:

Raptors crowd yelling “VLADDY VLADDY” as Guerrero Jr. gets a Raptors jersey and waves to the crowd. Pure scenes. pic.twitter.com/3XerRQSCuA — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) April 28, 2019

They may all be in this together, but this Raptors fan doesn’t seem to follow all Toronto sports:

Vladimir Guerrero, first of his name (that’s a Game of Thrones reference for the non-sports fans out there) was a proud papa:

My son! The country that saw you as a child will now see you turn into a big one. Working hard everything can be done. I’m proud of you! Love you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WJyLBVKWoR — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) April 25, 2019

Not that commentary on pop culture is breaking new ground for this Prime Minister, but even Justin Trudeau entered the fray. (It’s easy not to show favouritism when the Blue Jays are the only Canadian MLB team.)

Tonight’s the night @vladdyjr27! Canadians across the country will be watching your first major league swings for the @BlueJays. Your dad inspired so many Canadians, and your passion, work ethic & love for the game make all of us proud. Good luck tonight! #LetsGoBlueJays https://t.co/3dTaoaH0gI — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 26, 2019

The family love goes full circle: Vladdy Jr. wore his father’s Expos jersey as he entered the Rogers Centre:

It’s safe to say Vladdy Jr. already feels pretty comfortable as a Blue Jay. Here he is dumping energy drink all over Brandon Drury:

I simply adore @jonmorosi but, in this instance, as #VladdyJr dumps Powerade on Brandon Drury during his MLB Network postgame interview, I’m confident in saying… better you than me, JP 😜 pic.twitter.com/2T0Faxw1oH — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) April 27, 2019

And again, this time on Justin Smoak. Wait until they get him back next Toronto winter: