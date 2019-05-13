What people are saying about Kawhi Leonard’s game-winning shot

Last night’s Raptors game against the Philadelphia 76ers was a nail-biter—but it was ultimately a success for the home team, thanks largely to a clutch, last-second Kawhi Leonard two-pointer that will go down in Canadian sports history. That insane shot was all it took to propel the Raptors to the conference finals. Here’s Twitter’s reaction.

Don’t the kids call sending risky texts “shooting your shot”? Just in case this person needs their tweets punched up:

When you send a risky text and it works out #Kawhi pic.twitter.com/saczGXiMer — Daniel Kodjovi (@WhodatScorin) May 13, 2019

LeBron James posted a tweet comprised solely of emojis, because pictures really do say a thousand words. Some worry he’s trying to recruit Kawhi to Los Angeles:

🖐🏾‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️🗣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 13, 2019

The Raptors called this a Canadian Heritage Moment (they’re actually “minutes,” though, Raps). Did Kawhi smell burned toast at any point during that shot?

The whole “Heritage Minute” thing was fertile ground. This Hour Has 22 Minutes actor Mark Critch referenced the James Naismith one:

Even Historica Canada, the organization that produces Heritage Minutes, got in on the action:

From peach baskets to Kawhi's shot last night, Canadian basketball keeps getting better. This #HeritageMinute gives a throwback on basketball's Canadian roots #WeTheNorth: pic.twitter.com/sAfk4vaJaM — Historica Canada (@HistoricaCanada) May 13, 2019

Justin Trudeau was watching the game (or at least, whoever runs his social media was):

Other political leaders watched, too. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said the Raptors lifted up the whole country with that shot:

Are you serious Kawhi?? What a shot!👀 The Raptors just lifted up an entire country with that win. Conference finals let’s go! #WeTheNorth — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) May 13, 2019

In the interest of balance, here’s Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s tweet, too:

What a finish! Congrats to the @raptors on a gutsy game 7 victory. Bring on the Bucks! #WeTheNorth — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) May 13, 2019

Doug Ford also tweeted:

What shot to win the series by Kawhi! Congrats to the @Raptors on their huge Game 7 win to advance to the Eastern conference finals. Bring on the Bucks! #WeTheNorth https://t.co/KgsFa5Zy6b — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 13, 2019

Toronto Blue Jay Marcus Stroman opted for brevity:

Dwayne Wade piped up with a compliment for Kawhi:

WoW! 🤚🏾 you got the juice now! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 13, 2019

This person caught a freeze frame at just the right moment. Check out the expression on 76ers player Joel Embiid’s face:

the facial expressions are priceless..personal favorite is girl on the bottom left 😂😂#raptors #Kawhi pic.twitter.com/wY8rtt1yI4 — Mattbold (@mattbold28) May 13, 2019

If we’re the North, is Kawhi our Jon Snow?

Imagine watching GOT over this. Basketball is the best. #WeTheNorth — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 13, 2019

Sportscentre anchor Kate Beirness reminds us that Vince Carter once tried, unsuccessfully, to perform a similar feat:

18 years later the shot dropped! #WeTheNorth — Kate Beirness (@KateBeirness) May 13, 2019

And here, your daily dose of Drake content. He wore 76ers shorts last night, because even he puts some stock in the notion of the Drake Curse: