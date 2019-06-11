Which notable people were at last night’s Raptors game?

Last night’s showdown between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors was one of the hottest tickets in the universe, and lots of famous faces were in the stands. Here are some of them.

Wayne Gretzky was seated courtside. He has a daintier wave than Queen Elizabeth:

The Great One had a meet-and-greet with another sports legend:

🙌LEGENDS! 🙌 Wayne Gretzky shakes hands with the great Bill Russell 🏀🏒 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/osqxUNjgyO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 11, 2019

French footballer Thierry Henry was there, too:

Mr. Henry in the house. pic.twitter.com/p7eod7ggB2 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 11, 2019

And P.K. Subban showed up in a rad jacket:

The world of racket sports was represented by Genie Bouchard:

There were also some ex-Raptors in attendance, including Vince Carter:

Vince Carter in Toronto for Game 5 👀👀 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/w0eGO8ZfMh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 10, 2019

Mayor John Tory saw an opportunity to prove he was a fun dude and seized it with both fists:

Mayor @JohnTory is back in Jurassic Park for Game 5! pic.twitter.com/MSgVcVN00S — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 11, 2019

Oh yeah, and Richard Branson was in town:

This is why I love Canada, we help one another, we are inclusive, we celebrate the good and bad times. And the @raptors games are proof that the city comes together to cheer it’s favourite team! #wethenorth @TorontosMayor @richardbranson pic.twitter.com/dZ0q391ngd — Mohamad Fakih (@mohamadfakih8) June 11, 2019

And so was Eugene Levy:

tfw you're Eugene Levy and they play the Canadian national anthem pic.twitter.com/xuz5kPZGjs — Raptors HQ (@RaptorsHQ) June 11, 2019

As was superfan Nav Bhatia’s giant disembodied head:

Do we even need to mention that Drake was there? He was looking a little down by the end of the night: