Which notable people were at last night’s Raptors game?

Last night’s showdown between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors was one of the hottest tickets in the universe, and lots of famous faces were in the stands. Here are some of them.

Wayne Gretzky was seated courtside. He has a daintier wave than Queen Elizabeth:

The Great One had a meet-and-greet with another sports legend:

French footballer Thierry Henry was there, too:

And P.K. Subban showed up in a rad jacket:

The world of racket sports was represented by Genie Bouchard:

LETS GET THIS THING GOING

There were also some ex-Raptors in attendance, including Vince Carter:

Mayor John Tory saw an opportunity to prove he was a fun dude and seized it with both fists:

Oh yeah, and Richard Branson was in town:

And so was Eugene Levy:

As was superfan Nav Bhatia’s giant disembodied head:

Do we even need to mention that Drake was there? He was looking a little down by the end of the night:

Topics: Basketball Raptors Toronto Raptors

 

