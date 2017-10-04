What the Maple Leafs’ young superstars did during the off-season

Last year was an exciting one for Maple Leafs fans, as their long-struggling team went from the bottom of the league to the playoffs in a single season. The turnaround was thanks in large part to a core of young talent. For those Leafs rookies, the offseason (which officially ends tonight, when the Leafs take on the Jets in Winnipeg) meant relaxing like the nouveau riche 20-somethings they are. Here’s what they got up to.

Mitch Marner went into the off-season ready to train:

He travelled to Colorado—for Tyler Bozak’s wedding, apparently—where he dangled from a zip line and biked alongside several teammates:

We got bashin ✌️congrats to The Bozak's! A post shared by Mitch Marner (@marner_93) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

It was an eventful trip:

Elsewhere, he hung out with Shawn Mendes:

Great meeting these two yesterday, guy killed it! A post shared by Mitch Marner (@marner_93) on Aug 12, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Cheered on the Argos:

First @torontoargos game ☑️ A post shared by Mitch Marner (@marner_93) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Had a “great time” at the MMVAs (we’ll have to take his word for this):

Great TIME at the MMVA's #BulovaCA 🐶⌚️ A post shared by Mitch Marner (@marner_93) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

And worked on his swing at the Rogers Centre:

He later threw out the first pitch at a Jays game:

Thanks for having us out at the ball game @bluejays ⚾️ A post shared by Mitch Marner (@marner_93) on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

And was promptly mocked for his form:

Were you throwing a wiffleball?! @Marner93 – looked similar speed to a @43_Kadri wrist shot https://t.co/HlNdZ6H5qk — James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) June 14, 2017

He also did whatever the sweet hell you call the sorcery at the 32-second mark of this video:

Shout out to 3zones hockey for a great summer session to get @Marner93 ready for upcoming season.🔥🏒 pic.twitter.com/QwQugJYWnF — Paul Marner (@bbp_93) August 9, 2017

Marner played for Canada in the IIHF World Championship, where he and Leafs teammate William Nylander, playing for Sweden, met in the finals.

Magic Mitch with the clutch assist 🍎

🇸🇪 1 – 1 🇨🇦 in the third period of the Marner/Nylander derby pic.twitter.com/v1Rjjoc8aY — The Leafs Nation (@TLNdc) May 21, 2017

Sweden won gold after Henrik Lundqvist stopped Marner in a shootout.

Weeeeeeeyyyyy A post shared by William Nylander (@williamnylander) on May 21, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Not that Nylander was all that excited. (He was also named the tournament’s MVP.)

A gold medal winning tackle by William Nylander on Henrik Lundqvist after Sweden took down Canada in the #IIHF final yesterday. #Sweden pic.twitter.com/REo3EO1D0L — SouthernSportsNation (@SoSportsNation) May 22, 2017

Nylander visited Fenway Park with Frederik Andersen and Auston Matthews. Judging by the date on the scoreboard, they must have been there for quite a while:

Fenway A post shared by William Nylander (@williamnylander) on Jul 18, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

And Nylander took in some tennis with his brother:

Yeeeeeee A post shared by William Nylander (@williamnylander) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Nylander also appears to have caught Justin Bieber in Sweden:

Biebs A post shared by William Nylander (@williamnylander) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Auston Matthews kicked off his summer by winning the NHL’s Calder Memorial Trophy for the league’s best rookie:

Special honor ! Thank you Vegas✌️ A post shared by Auston Matthews (@auston_matthews) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

And he headed to California, fidget spinner in hand (the person to his left is model Jordyn Johnson):

Had the best 4th of July weekend with the greatest boy 🇺🇸❤️ A post shared by Jordyn Johnson (@jordynjohnsonn) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

The best part of the Auston Matthews photo is that he's low-key holding a fidget spinner pic.twitter.com/vc4L1obCiC — John Cullen (@cullenthecomic) July 6, 2017

And met up with Andersen:

FredEx same day delivery A post shared by Auston Matthews (@auston_matthews) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Who appears to have spent some time training in California:

Putting in the work with @scotprohaska A post shared by Frederik Andersen (@frederikandersen31) on May 17, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Matthews later returned to his hometown, Scottsdale, Arizona:

Sush is our favorite 🙄❤️ A post shared by Jordyn Johnson (@jordynjohnsonn) on Aug 27, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

And he got a tattoo:

He mocked Marner for his fashion sense:

Say what you will about those shorts, at least Marner’s never been trolled by a mascot:

https://twitter.com/BaileyLAKings/status/872107611302133764