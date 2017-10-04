What the Maple Leafs’ young superstars did during the off-season
Last year was an exciting one for Maple Leafs fans, as their long-struggling team went from the bottom of the league to the playoffs in a single season. The turnaround was thanks in large part to a core of young talent. For those Leafs rookies, the offseason (which officially ends tonight, when the Leafs take on the Jets in Winnipeg) meant relaxing like the nouveau riche 20-somethings they are. Here’s what they got up to.
Mitch Marner went into the off-season ready to train:
Can't say enough about the work that @marner_93 has been putting in this off season. Focused, driven and committed to getting better everyday. Single leg squat with a 45lb weight vest and a 50 lb DB and sled pushes at the end of the work out at over 600 lbs. Heavy sled pushes are not something I use often, but today it was tool in the box that we used to continue to load the lower body with out putting unneeded stress on the spine. #offseason #hockey #athlete #noblestrong #isuckathashtags @thehillacademy1845 @bardownhockey @nhl @mapleleafs @nhl
He travelled to Colorado—for Tyler Bozak’s wedding, apparently—where he dangled from a zip line and biked alongside several teammates:
It was an eventful trip:
Elsewhere, he hung out with Shawn Mendes:
Cheered on the Argos:
Had a “great time” at the MMVAs (we’ll have to take his word for this):
And worked on his swing at the Rogers Centre:
He later threw out the first pitch at a Jays game:
And was promptly mocked for his form:
He also did whatever the sweet hell you call the sorcery at the 32-second mark of this video:
Marner played for Canada in the IIHF World Championship, where he and Leafs teammate William Nylander, playing for Sweden, met in the finals.
Sweden won gold after Henrik Lundqvist stopped Marner in a shootout.
Not that Nylander was all that excited. (He was also named the tournament’s MVP.)
Nylander visited Fenway Park with Frederik Andersen and Auston Matthews. Judging by the date on the scoreboard, they must have been there for quite a while:
And Nylander took in some tennis with his brother:
Nylander also appears to have caught Justin Bieber in Sweden:
Auston Matthews kicked off his summer by winning the NHL’s Calder Memorial Trophy for the league’s best rookie:
And he headed to California, fidget spinner in hand (the person to his left is model Jordyn Johnson):
And met up with Andersen:
Who appears to have spent some time training in California:
Matthews later returned to his hometown, Scottsdale, Arizona:
And he got a tattoo:
Too much fun with this one today on my dude @auston_matthews … thanks for cruising in broooooooo… good times! #inkmasterseasonfour #whothefuckisbubbairwin #sleevetattoo #oldtownink #scottsdaletattoo #blackandgrey #sullen #griffinsalve #waterlootattoo #conartisttattoo #aztattooartist #inkmaster @sullentattoo @sullen @conartistattoo @griffinsalve @oldtownink #medtatt @medtatt
He mocked Marner for his fashion sense:
Say what you will about those shorts, at least Marner’s never been trolled by a mascot:
