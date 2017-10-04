Sports

What the Maple Leafs’ young superstars did during the off-season

By |  

Last year was an exciting one for Maple Leafs fans, as their long-struggling team went from the bottom of the league to the playoffs in a single season. The turnaround was thanks in large part to a core of young talent. For those Leafs rookies, the offseason (which officially ends tonight, when the Leafs take on the Jets in Winnipeg) meant relaxing like the nouveau riche 20-somethings they are. Here’s what they got up to.

Mitch Marner went into the off-season ready to train:

He travelled to Colorado—for Tyler Bozak’s wedding, apparently—where he dangled from a zip line and biked alongside several teammates:

We got bashin ✌️congrats to The Bozak's!

A post shared by Mitch Marner (@marner_93) on

It was an eventful trip:

Elsewhere, he hung out with Shawn Mendes:

Great meeting these two yesterday, guy killed it!

A post shared by Mitch Marner (@marner_93) on

Cheered on the Argos:

First @torontoargos game ☑️

A post shared by Mitch Marner (@marner_93) on

Had a “great time” at the MMVAs (we’ll have to take his word for this):

Great TIME at the MMVA's #BulovaCA 🐶⌚️

A post shared by Mitch Marner (@marner_93) on

And worked on his swing at the Rogers Centre:

He later threw out the first pitch at a Jays game:

Thanks for having us out at the ball game @bluejays ⚾️

A post shared by Mitch Marner (@marner_93) on

And was promptly mocked for his form:

He also did whatever the sweet hell you call the sorcery at the 32-second mark of this video:

Marner played for Canada in the IIHF World Championship, where he and Leafs teammate William Nylander, playing for Sweden, met in the finals.

Sweden won gold after Henrik Lundqvist stopped Marner in a shootout.

Weeeeeeeyyyyy

A post shared by William Nylander (@williamnylander) on

Not that Nylander was all that excited. (He was also named the tournament’s MVP.)

Nylander visited Fenway Park with Frederik Andersen and Auston Matthews. Judging by the date on the scoreboard, they must have been there for quite a while:

Fenway

A post shared by William Nylander (@williamnylander) on

And Nylander took in some tennis with his brother:

Yeeeeeee

A post shared by William Nylander (@williamnylander) on

Nylander also appears to have caught Justin Bieber in Sweden:

Biebs

A post shared by William Nylander (@williamnylander) on

Auston Matthews kicked off his summer by winning the NHL’s Calder Memorial Trophy for the league’s best rookie:

Special honor ! Thank you Vegas✌️

A post shared by Auston Matthews (@auston_matthews) on

And he headed to California, fidget spinner in hand (the person to his left is model Jordyn Johnson):

Had the best 4th of July weekend with the greatest boy 🇺🇸❤️

A post shared by Jordyn Johnson (@jordynjohnsonn) on

And met up with Andersen:

FredEx same day delivery

A post shared by Auston Matthews (@auston_matthews) on

Who appears to have spent some time training in California:

Putting in the work with @scotprohaska

A post shared by Frederik Andersen (@frederikandersen31) on

Matthews later returned to his hometown, Scottsdale, Arizona:

Sush is our favorite 🙄❤️

A post shared by Jordyn Johnson (@jordynjohnsonn) on

And he got a tattoo:

He mocked Marner for his fashion sense:

Say what you will about those shorts, at least Marner’s never been trolled by a mascot:

https://twitter.com/BaileyLAKings/status/872107611302133764

