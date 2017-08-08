What we know about Bianca Andreescu, the GTA-based tennis upstart who landed a lucky spot in the Rogers Cup

At 17, Mississauga native Bianca Andreescu is already well known for her command of the court, and now a lucky bounce has landed her at this week’s Rogers Cup: when Maria Sharapova withdrew from the tournament due to an arm injury, Andreescu got her wildcard spot. Here’s what we know about the young upstart.

She’s part of a new wave of Canadian tennis talent

Andreescu has already attained the true mark of a Canadian celebrity: a mention in an American newspaper. The New York Times dubbed her one of Canada’s rising tennis stars.

Before she dominated in Canada, she played in Romania

Andreescu’s family is from Romania. She told an interviewer that she started playing when she was living there.

At 17, she already has a full trophy case

Andreescu first believed she could go pro when she won the 2014 Les Petits As tournament, in France:

She also won at the prestigious Metropolia Orange Bowl in 2015:

She has dealt with some injuries

Including, reportedly a stress fracture in her foot. She hasn’t let them interrupt her training:

Making progress 😌 Thank you to my team for all the help! #grateful A post shared by Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (@biancaandreescu_) on Apr 1, 2016 at 11:40am PDT

Though if her Twitter account is anything to go by, she may not like training at all. At least, not as much as she likes winning:

She wants to be number one

Nathalie Tauziat, Andreescu’s coach and a former tennis star, has said being a highly ranked junior player “does not mean that much.” Andreescu wants to be number one in the world. Oh, and she has hinted at an Olympic run (note the hashtag):