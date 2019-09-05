Inside Vaughan’s new glow-in-the-dark soccer park

If pick-up soccer in the park isn’t doing it for you these days, Toronto has a new, more fluorescent option: Soccer Glow Kingdom has just opened in Vaughan, and it’s putting a vivid twist on the game. The place was started by Gonzalo San Lucas, along with his mother and step-father, after his four-year-old brother was diagnosed with diabetes last year. The family decided they wanted to start a venture that would encourage kids to stay active. They’re all avid soccer players, and love playing glow-in-the-dark mini putt on weekends, so they decided to combine the two activities. The family spent two months transforming a former indoor playground, building out the various play and party areas, installing black lights and splashing the walls with glow-in-the-dark paint. They also added illuminated Foosball and giant inflatable spheres for bubble soccer. Here’s a look inside (and yes, adults are allowed to play, too).

The reception area sells soccer balls and giant glow sticks:





Even the hallways are lit up:





The gaming lounge is included when you book the soccer court, and comes with a Foosball table and an Xbox console with four controllers:





There’s also a hybrid billiards-soccer game, that you play with your feet:





The party room comes with glow-in-the-dark cups and plates. For $650, guests can rent the entire space for three hours (a few party-sized pizzas are included):





Bubble soccer field rental starts at $120 per hour:





Glow-in-the-dark pinnies are included. Up to eight adults can play at a time:





Here’s what bubble soccer looks like (contact is encouraged):

2338 Major Mackenzie Drive West, 905-553-2000, soccerglowkingdom.com.