Here’s what the Raptors were doing during their victory parade

Yesterday’s Raptors parade—with a reported turnout of almost two million people—went off (almost) without a hitch. Here, some scenes of the boys partying along the jam-packed parade route.

Kawhi took it all in:


 

And seemed to agree to one more year with the Raps. (Lowry and Drake egged the crowd on to ask for five more.)


 

Someone made a Simpsons version of the moment:


 

Kawhi showed some love to his wee one:

And smoked a stogie while maintaining a death grip on the trophy:


 

Lowry got his turn with the hardware:


 

Drake was like a proud papa:


 

His personal jet even made a guest appearance, flying over the parade:


 

Serge Ibaka repped for Africa:


 

Plant Guy finally got to give Kawhi his housewarming present:


 

Marc “Rosé All Day” Gasol:

Gasol also received a beer along the way, which he proceeded to chug:


 

Danny Green did the same with what looks like Veuve:

Then he “shared” it with the crowd:


 

Speaking of sharing, this guy passed out some chips with some dip:


 

After the parade, Jeremy Lin went for some stand-up sushi at Tachi:


 

And Kawhi, once again, proved that he really is a fun guy:

