Here’s what the Raptors were doing during their victory parade
Yesterday’s Raptors parade—with a reported turnout of almost two million people—went off (almost) without a hitch. Here, some scenes of the boys partying along the jam-packed parade route.
Kawhi took it all in:
.@raptors fans are reflected in the glasses of @kawhileonard during the parade #WeTheNorth #wethenorthday #toronto pic.twitter.com/ZoYvaXcerN
— Frank Gunn (@frankgunnphoto) June 17, 2019
And seemed to agree to one more year with the Raps. (Lowry and Drake egged the crowd on to ask for five more.)
Kawhi Leonard one more year! #WeTheNorthDay #RaptorParade pic.twitter.com/MvK8Lzovci
— Dave (@daveb2030) June 17, 2019
Someone made a Simpsons version of the moment:
View this post on Instagram
Does board man stay? . . #boardmangetspaid #newbalance #newbalancecanada #newbalancebasketball #theklaw #kawhileonard #kylelowry #wethenorthday #nbachampions #nbachamps #nba #toronto #raptors #torontoraptors #basketball #nbacanada #nbafinals #nathanphilipssquare #vector #illustrator #vectorart #simpsons #mvp @complexsports @yahoosportsca @nbaontnt
Kawhi showed some love to his wee one:
And smoked a stogie while maintaining a death grip on the trophy:
View this post on Instagram
Drake x Kawhi 🏆 🏀 🇨🇦 . . . #Drake #OVO #Drizzy #KawhiLeonard #Kawhi #TheKlaw #FunGuy #Raptors #TorontoRaptors #NBA #Basketball #416 #Toronto #Ontario #Canada #6ix #ESPN #TSN #Sportsnet #ESPN #Oakland #BayArea #NorthCarolina #Compton #NorthPhilly #Detroit #Africa #Jamaica #HipHop #Rap #TrapMusic
Lowry got his turn with the hardware:
View this post on Instagram
Kyle Lowry: Chips with Dip . . #nbafinals #kawhileonard #raptors #toronto #finals #nba #wethenorth #northovereverything #sergeibaka #rtz #howhungryareyou #canada #kylelowry #theklaw #the6ix #the6 #nbaplayoffs #basketball #playoffs #north #torontoraptors #pascalsiakam #tdot #finals #championship #northside
Drake was like a proud papa:
His personal jet even made a guest appearance, flying over the parade:
Air Drake making an appearance at the Raptors championship parade.#WeTheNorthDay | @raptors pic.twitter.com/6jDXDwVGYe
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 17, 2019
Serge Ibaka repped for Africa:
Plant Guy finally got to give Kawhi his housewarming present:
View this post on Instagram
#plantguy #kawactus #2019NBAChampionsTorontoRaptors💪👊🏆 #wethechampions #raptorsnbachampions @raptors #nbafinals #easternconferencechamps #raptors #thesix #the6ix #torontosports #raptorsnation #thisisouryear #canada #ourteam #likes #likesspam #like4like #likestagram #likesreturn #likeforfollow #wethenorth #love #likes #likesforlikesback #likeforlikes #likesforlike #followers #wethenorthforever
Marc “Rosé All Day” Gasol:
Gasol also received a beer along the way, which he proceeded to chug:
View this post on Instagram
Remember that @EastboundBeer Backpacker Blonde we handed out at the @lululemonTO Toronto 10k? Well we had a few left over, so @BrewScout brought them to the @Raptors parade and @TequilaBookworm launched one into the hands of @MarcGasol. Then he CRUSHED it! Sorry Coors. Video is from Reddit, so not sure to credit (CReddit?). Happy to do so, though. #Teamwork #RunTOBeer #WeTheNorth #WeTheNorthDay #WeTheChampions #MarcGasol #Gasol #BeerLegs
Danny Green did the same with what looks like Veuve:
Then he “shared” it with the crowd:
View this post on Instagram
. Toronto Raptors. Danny Green. NBA Champions. June 17 . 2019 . . . . NBA Champions. Toronto Raptors. June 17 . 2019 . . . . . #nba #nbaplayoffs2019 #tristanjamesphoto #torontoraptors #taptors #pascalsiakam #kawhileonard #sergeibaka #fredvanvleet #kylelowry #marcgasol #dannygreen #nicknurse #yyz #drake #ovo #sports #basketball #oganunoby #poppingbottles #party #sportsnet #tsn
Speaking of sharing, this guy passed out some chips with some dip:
View this post on Instagram
Chips & Dip Guy making sure all parade going Raptors fans get fed! #ChipsWithTheDip #Drake #TorontoRaptors #NBAChampions #ChampionshipParade #ChipsAndDipGuy #NoOneGoesHungry #GetFed #FanAppreciation #GoodGuyAlert #RapsAreChamps #TheCanEHdianWay #CanuckingEh #TrueNorth #StrongAndFree #MeanwhileInCanada #CanadaStrong #IAmCanadian #WayUpNorth #CanadianMade #TheCanadianWay #GreatWhiteNorth #CanadianEh #Canada #Canadian #MadeInCanada #OhCanada #SoCanadian 🎥:@timandsid Give us a follow @the.canehdian.way to see everything CanEHdian! This post is not intended for copyright infringement. DM if you’d like it to be taken down eh.
After the parade, Jeremy Lin went for some stand-up sushi at Tachi:
And Kawhi, once again, proved that he really is a fun guy: