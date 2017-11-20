Sports

Here’s what we know about Jose Bautista’s wedding

Here’s what we know about Jose Bautista’s wedding

By |  

By |  

Jose Bautista tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Neisha Croyle, over the weekend. Their ceremony was at The Breakers, a lavish resort in West Palm Beach, Florida—and the guest list was predictably stacked with name-brand MLBers. Here’s what we know about what went down.

Bautista’s days as a Blue Jay have likely come to an end, but a good number of current and former Toronto players were there to witness his nuptials. In fact, Marcus Stroman was the one who let it slip, on Twitter, that Bautista was getting married:

Stroman was there for the wedding, along with Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis (far left) and ex-Jay Danny Valencia (third from the right).

The groom looked very dapper for his big day, sporting a burgundy tuxedo:

Former Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion was also among the guests. Here he is, en route:

Watch closely here and you may notice a cameo by former Blue Jay Melky Cabrera. Watch until the very end and you’ll see an impromptu performance by ex-Jay Jose Reyes, who has his own reggaeton label:

Here’s another angle on Reyes’ performance:

The food looks like it was alright:

Bautista and Croyle were adamant that guests forego wedding gifts, unless they came in the form of donations to Bautista’s charity, the Bautista Family Education Fund. The fund benefits student athletes in Canada and Bautista’s home country, the Dominican Republic.

Topics: baseball blue jays Jose Bautista Toronto Blue Jays

 

Big Stories

Food

I poured my blood, sweat and life savings into my restaurant. Dumbest thing I’ve ever done

Real Estate

The GTA’s last affordable neighbourhoods

Life

The untold story of the Canadian Kardashians

Crime

This guy is accused of swindling millions of dollars out of unsuspecting Torontonians

Life

Trump’s travel ban left me stranded. Toronto took me in

Crime

The small-town teacher who seduced her students