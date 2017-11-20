Here’s what we know about Jose Bautista’s wedding

Here’s what we know about Jose Bautista’s wedding

Jose Bautista tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Neisha Croyle, over the weekend. Their ceremony was at The Breakers, a lavish resort in West Palm Beach, Florida—and the guest list was predictably stacked with name-brand MLBers. Here’s what we know about what went down.

Bautista’s days as a Blue Jay have likely come to an end, but a good number of current and former Toronto players were there to witness his nuptials. In fact, Marcus Stroman was the one who let it slip, on Twitter, that Bautista was getting married:

Wedding week for my brother @JoeyBats19. Miami this weekend to see my guy tie the knot! #pzzzmeh — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) November 14, 2017

Stroman was there for the wedding, along with Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis (far left) and ex-Jay Danny Valencia (third from the right).

The groom looked very dapper for his big day, sporting a burgundy tuxedo:

Former Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion was also among the guests. Here he is, en route:

Ya estamo legal,podemo viajar de nuevo 😜 👍💪🙏🏾🙌🙂#bautistawedding #seeyousoon #westpalmbeach..con Dios;gracias @pridair_jets A post shared by Edwin Encarnacion (@encadwin) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:30am PST

Watch closely here and you may notice a cameo by former Blue Jay Melky Cabrera. Watch until the very end and you’ll see an impromptu performance by ex-Jay Jose Reyes, who has his own reggaeton label:

Here’s another angle on Reyes’ performance:

When the wedding goes from dessert to dancing pic.twitter.com/BP8qJuDV28 — KD (@CatchKD7) November 19, 2017

The food looks like it was alright:

Bautista and Croyle were adamant that guests forego wedding gifts, unless they came in the form of donations to Bautista’s charity, the Bautista Family Education Fund. The fund benefits student athletes in Canada and Bautista’s home country, the Dominican Republic.