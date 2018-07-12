Five must-have boats guaranteed to make your summer a success

Cottage owners know that nothing quite sets the tone for a spectacular summer like a boat upgrade at the beginning of the season. Gordon Bay Marine, on the shores of Lake Joseph, is one of Canada’s largest boat dealers, and the go-to spot for satisfying all your on-the-water summer needs. Its staff are all experienced local boaters themselves, and the place is brimming with the latest models of every kind of boat or powersport product you could dream of, including powerful jet skis, sleek wakeboard boats and peaceful pontoons. Here are five of this year’s most sought-after watercraft that will make sure you and your family have such a blast on the water this summer that you’ll hardly spend any time on land.

1. A gorgeous wakeboarding boat. The newest model of Malibu’s Wakesetter series, the 2018 Malibu 23LSV is one of the brand’s sexiest yet, and it’s bound to elicit serious envy from all your lake pals. It’s got a whopping 410 horsepower but is surprisingly versatile: it can deliver the perfect wakeboard or surfing waves, and minutes later produce dead-calm slalom flats (it’s even certified for tournament wakeboarding). The swanky interior can seat up to 11 people, making it simple to show off your wave-riding skills to all cottage guests in one go. Plus, satellite radio combined with state-of-the-art Wet Sounds Icon 9 speakers ensures you’ll be able to turn the craft into a party whenever you want—and pump commercial-free tunes to the entire lake.

2. A classic Boston Whaler. Whether you simply need to nip to the marina for more hot dogs or want to rip out to the open to catch the sunset, Boston Whaler is a beloved brand for practical families and fun-loving professionals alike. This year’s seventeen-foot 170 Super Sport is an especially awesome choice for anyone: it’s extra-streamlined, with space for seven people to sit comfortably as you glide through rough waters, hang out fishing or take a day trip to a nearby beach. It’s also easily towable, and the brand is well known for its reliability—meaning you’ll have it for life.

3. A comfy pontoon. If you’ve never experienced a leisurely cruise on a cozy pontoon boat, you really haven’t lived. Gordon Bay Marine carries a bunch of models that are incredibly comfortable and far less clunky than you might imagine. For instance, the 2018 Harris Sunliner 200 has everything you need for lounging on the water in style, but at under eight feet wide and 20 feet long, it’s still manageable to manoeuvre (and it will be able to fit at your dock). The boat, which is basically a living room on the water, can seat 12 people on a variety of versatile leather lounge spaces, and conveniently comes complete with tons of storage and plenty of drink holders.

4. A high-tech waverunner. When it comes to personal watercraft, Japanese brand Yamaha, makers of rugged ATVs and motorcycles, are experts on fuel efficiency. One of their latest waverunners, the 2018 FX Cruiser, is as pretty as it is powerful, with elegant lines and the brand’s new, fuel-efficient high-output engine—the largest displacement engine in the personal watercraft industry, which perfectly balances high performance, environmental awareness and reliability. Your neighbours will also be happy to know that it comes with Yamaha’s sound-suppression system, meaning the engine noise is drastically less than some of the obnoxious jet skis that might regularly joyride around the lake.

5. A surprisingly affordable bow rider. Warning: glimpsing Monterey’s lineup of chic bow riders might make you want to sell your cottage and simply cruise from lake to lake all summer. The brand’s 2018 238 SS is available through Gordon Bay Marine, and consists of 23 feet of pure nautical bliss—at a price that’s much more reasonable than you might expect. You’ll feel like a celebrity in the south of France—even if you never leave Muskoka.