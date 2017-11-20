Sports

Some disgruntled CFL fans don’t think the Toronto Argonauts deserve another Grey Cup

Some disgruntled CFL fans don’t think the Toronto Argonauts deserve another Grey Cup

By |  

By |  

The Toronto Argonauts trounced the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday at BMO Field, securing Toronto’s CFL team a spot in this year’s Grey Cup. Shortly after the Argos scored their game-winning touchdown, though, fans from rival CFL cities began to air their perennial grievance: Toronto, in the opinion of some hardcore Canadian football junkies, has an unenthusiastic CFL fanbase, and is therefore not deserving of good things on the gridiron. (There is some truth to this.) Here’s what people were saying:

Some were sarcastic:

Others were offended:

Argos crowd sizes are a running joke among CFL fans. But Sunday’s attendance was actually not bad:

There’s quite a bit of skepticism that this win will mark any kind of turnaround for the Argos’ local popularity:

Some CFL fans think any Argos resurgence is bound to be short-lived:

Yup, one could say that there’s some pent-up hostility toward the Argos fanbase:

A few Argos boosters are trying to be constructive, at least:

Admittedly, the symbolism of the logo quick-change at BMO Field wasn’t great:

You’re part of the problem, buddy:

https://twitter.com/LuiSays/status/932459253759016961

Topics: Argos cfl football toronto argonauts Toronto Argos

 

The Latest

Sports

Here’s what we know about Jose Bautista’s wedding

Food

Q&A: Broken Social Scene front man Kevin Drew on his debut play, A&R Angels, suicide and getting over his stage fright

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $2-million Kingsway home that proves some bully bidders won’t be denied

Culture

A Jay-Z show, the ROM’s dazzling Dior exhibition and six other things to see, do, hear and read this week

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Mad Crush, a new wine bar from the Queen and Beaver team

Real Estate

How a pair of 30-somethings found a rental home big enough for a family