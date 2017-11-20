Some disgruntled CFL fans don’t think the Toronto Argonauts deserve another Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts trounced the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday at BMO Field, securing Toronto’s CFL team a spot in this year’s Grey Cup. Shortly after the Argos scored their game-winning touchdown, though, fans from rival CFL cities began to air their perennial grievance: Toronto, in the opinion of some hardcore Canadian football junkies, has an unenthusiastic CFL fanbase, and is therefore not deserving of good things on the gridiron. (There is some truth to this.) Here’s what people were saying:

Some were sarcastic:

The Etobicoke #Argos are going to the big sportsball final! No one in Toronto gives a shit. — Kevin Brackley (@kjbrackley) November 20, 2017

Happy for those 21,746 loyal fans attending their first ever Argos game. — Mike (@Herman104) November 20, 2017

Others were offended:

Argos fans don't deserve shit. Can't even sell out a small stadium like that at a home playoff game — Cole Chowen (@ColemyChow) November 20, 2017

Argos crowd sizes are a running joke among CFL fans. But Sunday’s attendance was actually not bad:

Yeah…erupts…all 1500 fans that the Argos get…pathetic! A place that small should have been overflowing with supporters. — Curtis Burton (@burtonc68) November 20, 2017

There’s quite a bit of skepticism that this win will mark any kind of turnaround for the Argos’ local popularity:

Who are you kidding? Rider fans will always be there. Argos??? Nope. This isn’t going to do diddley to make new fans. It didn’t work after 2012. Why do you think this will be different? — Rick McHarg (@RickMcHarg) November 20, 2017

Some CFL fans think any Argos resurgence is bound to be short-lived:

Oh, the Argos are in the Grey Cup… Cool… Toronto sports fans and media can now pretend like they give a crap about the CFL… — 🇨🇦 Danny 🇬🇧 (@GenXHabsFan) November 20, 2017

Yup, one could say that there’s some pent-up hostility toward the Argos fanbase:

So what. No one cares except Toronto. Your fans stink. Don’t start talking about Argos whom you’ve ignored forever. Ricky will b doing it for himself not for Toronto — Mark McDonald (@MMACSCOT) November 20, 2017

A few Argos boosters are trying to be constructive, at least:

I told about 10 Argos fans at BMO today to tell their friends how much fun the game was. — Justin Leifso (@JustinLeifso) November 20, 2017

Admittedly, the symbolism of the logo quick-change at BMO Field wasn’t great:

Grounds crew at BMO Field not wasting any time getting that painted Argos logo off the field. One East Final win down. Next up, @torontofc here on Nov 29. pic.twitter.com/saAGnyF7i6 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) November 19, 2017

You’re part of the problem, buddy:

https://twitter.com/LuiSays/status/932459253759016961