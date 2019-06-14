Celebs across the world are congratulating the Raptors on their first NBA championship

Drake wasn’t the only celeb celebrating the Raptors last night—a whole bunch of other big names took to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate the boys on their historic win. Here’s what they had to say.

Kylie Jenner threw a Raptors party and made (or more likely had someone else make) many themed treats:

Larry King gave the Raps a shout-out:

Congrats to the Toronto @Raptors on a huge win! This is their 1st #NBA title in history. — Larry King (@kingsthings) June 14, 2019

The PM stayed up to watch the game:

And that’s how we do it in the North. #RaptorsIn6ix #WeTheNorth — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 14, 2019

As did foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland, who congratulated the boys en Français:

Drake did indeed get his dip with his chips. Whatever that means. He also dropped two new songs for the occasion:

Shawn Mendes showed some love for the city:

TORONTOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) June 14, 2019

Margaret Atwood tweeted her support:

And Mr. Rida, who performed at Game 2, congratulated the Raps:

Raptors great Vince Carter was proud:

Wow @Raptors unbelievable accomplishment…. So proud & way to get it done!!!#CHAMPS — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) June 14, 2019

Turns out Pacey Witter is a Raps fan:

Suits star Patrick J. Adams was feeling proud:

YEEEESSSS. What a game. What a championship. Proud to be from Toronto everyday but today is just a little bit more so. #WeTheNorth Thank you @Raptors for playing your asses off. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) June 14, 2019

And congrats from another Adams—Bryan, that is:

Congratulations to the Toronto @Raptors for winning the NBA title! — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) June 14, 2019

Tessa Virtue had to take in the game on a small screen:

Young Jacob Tremblay stayed up past his bedtime:

Jann Arden had hoped for a win in the 6ix:

And yet….wouldn’t a seventh game been awesome? — jann arden (@jannarden) June 14, 2019

Shaquille O’Neal threw in a little extra congrats for Kawhi:

As did Kobe Bryant:

And Magic Johnson gave props to a few others:

Congratulations to the Toronto Raptors for winning the NBA World Championship! To Raptors ownership, GM Masai Ujiri, the coaches and the players led by MVP Kawhi Leonard and leader Kyle Lowry, congratulations! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 14, 2019

Elizabeth Banks is just happy for Drake:

Mostly I’m happy for Drake. #TORvsGSW — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 14, 2019

Bradley Whitford retweeted a Raptors tweet:

Rob Lowe gave them a shout-out, too:

Nia Vardalos cheered the Raps, but also threw the Warriors a bone:

🇨🇦 🏀 🏆 plus I loved the Warriors sportsmanship! #wethenorth — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) June 14, 2019

Die-hard Habs fan Jay Baruchel is stuck with T.O. when it comes to basketball:

I ASSUME EVERYONE ELSE IS ALSO CELEBRATING BY READING PIERRE BERTON! — Jay Baruchel 🇨🇦 (@BaruchelNDG) June 14, 2019

Blue Jay Marcus Stroman switched up his cap for the night:

EDM duo DVBBS broke out an expletive for the occasion:

TORONTOOOOOOO FUCK YES!!!!! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🦖🦖🦖🦖🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — DVBBS (@DVBBS) June 14, 2019

Will Arnett kept it short and sweet:

New Kids on the Block’s Donnie Wahlberg used the moment to promote his upcoming #MixTapeTour: