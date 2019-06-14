Sports

Celebs across the world are congratulating the Raptors on their first NBA championship

Celebs across the world are congratulating the Raptors on their first NBA championship

By |  

By |  

Drake wasn’t the only celeb celebrating the Raptors last night—a whole bunch of other big names took to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate the boys on their historic win. Here’s what they had to say.

Kylie Jenner threw a Raptors party and made (or more likely had someone else make) many themed treats:

Larry King gave the Raps a shout-out:

The PM stayed up to watch the game:

As did foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland, who congratulated the boys en Français:

Drake did indeed get his dip with his chips. Whatever that means. He also dropped two new songs for the occasion:

Shawn Mendes showed some love for the city:

Margaret Atwood tweeted her support:

And Mr. Rida, who performed at Game 2, congratulated the Raps:

Raptors great Vince Carter was proud:

Turns out Pacey Witter is a Raps fan:

View this post on Instagram

WOW… @raptors. WOW #WETHENORTH !!!!!!!!!!!

A post shared by Joshua Jackson (@vancityjax) on

Suits star Patrick J. Adams was feeling proud:

And congrats from another Adams—Bryan, that is:

Tessa Virtue had to take in the game on a small screen:

Young Jacob Tremblay stayed up past his bedtime:

Jann Arden had hoped for a win in the 6ix:

Shaquille O’Neal threw in a little extra congrats for Kawhi:

As did Kobe Bryant:

And Magic Johnson gave props to a few others:

Elizabeth Banks is just happy for Drake:

Bradley Whitford retweeted a Raptors tweet:

Rob Lowe gave them a shout-out, too:

Nia Vardalos cheered the Raps, but also threw the Warriors a bone:

Die-hard Habs fan Jay Baruchel is stuck with T.O. when it comes to basketball:

Blue Jay Marcus Stroman switched up his cap for the night:

EDM duo DVBBS broke out an expletive for the occasion:

Will Arnett kept it short and sweet:

New Kids on the Block’s Donnie Wahlberg used the moment to promote his upcoming #MixTapeTour:

Topics: NBA finals Raptors Toronto Raptors

 

Big Stories

City

The age of the flood

Tech

Inside Uber’s self-driving car lab

Real Estate

Seven ways to hack the market

City

The man behind the Yonge Street van attack

Life

The Six Nations tobacco tycoon, his angry ex-girlfriend and the world’s craziest child support case

Life

Six years ago, she was living in a shelter. Now she’s one of the city’s youngest CEOs