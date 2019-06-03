Sports

Barack Obama, Shawn Mendes and all the other famous faces at Game 2 of the NBA Finals

As the NBA finals progress, Raptors’ home games are attracting a Met Ball’s worth of superstars. The biggest name in the house last night? Barack Obama, who sat next to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Here’s everyone else who was there.

Alessia Cara sang the Canadian national anthem and stuck around to watch the game:

View this post on Instagram

❤️🇨🇦 thank you @nba @raptors

A post shared by ALESSIA CARA (@alessiasmusic) on

Her pal and tour-mate Shawn Mendes was there as well, sitting courtside:

He shared a moment with Drake:

Though the league told him to tone it down, Drake still managed to troll injured Warriors player Kevin Durant by wearing a Home Alone–inspired sweatshirt:

And while he wasn’t there, Macaulay Culkin sent a message to Drake:

Unsurprisingly, Barry got a standing ovation when he arrived:

Here’s the full welcome:

Flo Rida took in the game:

He also performed at half-time:

And hit up Jurassic Park:

Irish golf legend Rory McIlroy was there, too:

So was Sergio Garcia:

Actor Will Arnett sported a Canadian tuxedo:

He sat a little too close to the Warriors bench for some people’s taste:

After playing a set at Cabana Pool Bar, Steve Aoki stopped by the game:

Win Butler was there:

Former Raptor Chris Bosh did some commentating:

And baseball superstar Robbie Alomar repped the Raptors on the big screen:

Topics: Alessia Cara Barack Obama Drake Flo Rida Rory McIlroy Shawn Mendes Steve Aoki Toronto Raptors Will Arnett

 

