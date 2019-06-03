Barack Obama, Shawn Mendes and all the other famous faces at Game 2 of the NBA Finals
As the NBA finals progress, Raptors’ home games are attracting a Met Ball’s worth of superstars. The biggest name in the house last night? Barack Obama, who sat next to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Here’s everyone else who was there.
Alessia Cara sang the Canadian national anthem and stuck around to watch the game:
Her pal and tour-mate Shawn Mendes was there as well, sitting courtside:
He shared a moment with Drake:
Though the league told him to tone it down, Drake still managed to troll injured Warriors player Kevin Durant by wearing a Home Alone–inspired sweatshirt:
And while he wasn’t there, Macaulay Culkin sent a message to Drake:
Hey @Drake I’m right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ. pic.twitter.com/GTHMKg6LWU
Unsurprisingly, Barry got a standing ovation when he arrived:
ICYMI: Raptors fans gave former U.S. President Barack Obama a standing ovation at tonight's game.
Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press pic.twitter.com/xNWo7fPiRY
Here’s the full welcome:
Presidential welcome.#WeTheNorth | @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/2F3iHQ9oHx
Flo Rida took in the game:
He also performed at half-time:
And hit up Jurassic Park:
Irish golf legend Rory McIlroy was there, too:
So was Sergio Garcia:
🇨🇦Sergio Garcia is also in Toronto tonight. Welcome to the 6ix @TheSergioGarcia 🙌🇨🇦 #golftalkcanada #wethenorth #raptors pic.twitter.com/n3ljLxnBQJ
Actor Will Arnett sported a Canadian tuxedo:
The guy in the 4000 dollar jean jacket? CMON!
Will Arnett lookin sexy as fuck tonight pic.twitter.com/yKvKuJs8MP
He sat a little too close to the Warriors bench for some people’s taste:
Why is Will Arnett in the Warriors huddle?
After playing a set at Cabana Pool Bar, Steve Aoki stopped by the game:
Win Butler was there:
Former Raptor Chris Bosh did some commentating:
And baseball superstar Robbie Alomar repped the Raptors on the big screen:
VERY COOL: @mlb HOF And @BlueJays great Roberto Alomar at Game 2 of the @NBA Finals.#DubNation #WeTheNorth #Toronto #Canada #Raptors #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/9Kuk7aof3r
