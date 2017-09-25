Sports

People are confusing Trudeau's photographer for Prince Harry—and the PM is playing along

People are confusing Trudeau’s photographer for Prince Harry—and the PM is playing along

Royal watchers did a few double-takes at the Invictus Games this weekend. The young, red-haired man running around Toronto with Justin Trudeau wasn’t Prince Harry, but Adam Scotti, the prime minister’s official photographer. Scotti bears a striking resemblance to His Gingerness, and Trudeau is running with it. The PM insisted on taking this photo of the red beard bros at a sledge hockey game at the Mattamy Athletic Centre:

And then Trudeau fooled a few celeb stalkers on the way to his car:

Veterans affairs minister and former TV host Seamus O’Regan sees the likeness, too:

Scotti himself is embracing his doppelgänger status:

The Invictus Games aren’t the first time people have noticed the similarity:

Nor is this the first time a photographer has resembled one of his royal subjects:

Someone suggested we’ve got it the wrong way around:

Another person suggested they get to the bottom of it:

And at least one person tried to spoil the fun:

 

