People are confusing Trudeau’s photographer for Prince Harry—and the PM is playing along

Royal watchers did a few double-takes at the Invictus Games this weekend. The young, red-haired man running around Toronto with Justin Trudeau wasn’t Prince Harry, but Adam Scotti, the prime minister’s official photographer. Scotti bears a striking resemblance to His Gingerness, and Trudeau is running with it. The PM insisted on taking this photo of the red beard bros at a sledge hockey game at the Mattamy Athletic Centre:

I don't ever ask for a photo, but the PM took my camera and insisted on taking a photo of two #gingers #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NrVWOlyZgI — Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) May 2, 2016

And then Trudeau fooled a few celeb stalkers on the way to his car:

Veterans affairs minister and former TV host Seamus O’Regan sees the likeness, too:

TFW Prince Harry sneaks up beside you. pic.twitter.com/XSHlmkJmr8 — Seamus O'Regan (@SeamusORegan) September 25, 2017

Scotti himself is embracing his doppelgänger status:

Waiting to be hired for the Prince Harry @netflix biopic https://t.co/vPvBT8JvEc — Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) September 24, 2017

The Invictus Games aren’t the first time people have noticed the similarity:

I read in an interview that Adam Scotti was called "ginger" at work because of his resemblance to Prince Harry. But this is too identical! https://t.co/rXm0C7wqD7 — Farheen Sikandar (@farheensik) September 25, 2017

Nor is this the first time a photographer has resembled one of his royal subjects:

Something about Canadian photographers and their royal lookalikes. Meet @Ben_Nelms pic.twitter.com/trrQVJNMMK — Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) September 25, 2017

Someone suggested we’ve got it the wrong way around:

Whoever that dude is on the left, he's is a poor Adam Scotti impersonator. No camera, no suit. Not even trying https://t.co/tbFGs09jB2 — Lauren Dobson-Hughes (@ldobsonhughes) September 24, 2017

Another person suggested they get to the bottom of it:

May be you guys should do an Ancestry DNA test… — ruthko (@ruthmkb) September 25, 2017

