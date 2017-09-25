People are confusing Trudeau’s photographer for Prince Harry—and the PM is playing along
Royal watchers did a few double-takes at the Invictus Games this weekend. The young, red-haired man running around Toronto with Justin Trudeau wasn’t Prince Harry, but Adam Scotti, the prime minister’s official photographer. Scotti bears a striking resemblance to His Gingerness, and Trudeau is running with it. The PM insisted on taking this photo of the red beard bros at a sledge hockey game at the Mattamy Athletic Centre:
I don't ever ask for a photo, but the PM took my camera and insisted on taking a photo of two #gingers #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NrVWOlyZgI
— Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) May 2, 2016
And then Trudeau fooled a few celeb stalkers on the way to his car:
@JustinTrudeau you sneaky prankster. Would the real #princeharry please stand up? @AdamScotti had me fooled for a second there :P #Toronto pic.twitter.com/RQUvPwF7h1
— Lisa (@la03la) September 24, 2017
Veterans affairs minister and former TV host Seamus O’Regan sees the likeness, too:
TFW Prince Harry sneaks up beside you. pic.twitter.com/XSHlmkJmr8
— Seamus O'Regan (@SeamusORegan) September 25, 2017
Scotti himself is embracing his doppelgänger status:
Waiting to be hired for the Prince Harry @netflix biopic https://t.co/vPvBT8JvEc
— Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) September 24, 2017
The Invictus Games aren’t the first time people have noticed the similarity:
I read in an interview that Adam Scotti was called "ginger" at work because of his resemblance to Prince Harry. But this is too identical! https://t.co/rXm0C7wqD7
— Farheen Sikandar (@farheensik) September 25, 2017
Nor is this the first time a photographer has resembled one of his royal subjects:
Something about Canadian photographers and their royal lookalikes. Meet @Ben_Nelms pic.twitter.com/trrQVJNMMK
— Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) September 25, 2017
Someone suggested we’ve got it the wrong way around:
Whoever that dude is on the left, he's is a poor Adam Scotti impersonator. No camera, no suit. Not even trying https://t.co/tbFGs09jB2
— Lauren Dobson-Hughes (@ldobsonhughes) September 24, 2017
Another person suggested they get to the bottom of it:
May be you guys should do an Ancestry DNA test…
— ruthko (@ruthmkb) September 25, 2017
And at least one person tried to spoil the fun:
Am I missing something? Only similarity is they're both ginger and both have beards!
— Michael_S (@M_SampsonAP) September 25, 2017