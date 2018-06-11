What the Internet is saying about Donald Trump’s tirade against Justin Trudeau

This weekend’s G7 summit in Quebec didn’t go so well. How not-so-well, exactly? It resulted in U.S. President Donald Trump hurling insults at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau has so far avoided pushing back directly, but many other influential people—including some of his political opponents—have leapt to his defence. Here’s what they’re saying.

Doug Ford, Ontario’s new premier, will likely spend much of his term butting heads with Trudeau, but in this instance he vows to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with the PM:

We will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister and the people of Canada. My number one goal is to protect jobs in Ontario, starting with my unwavering support for our steel and aluminum workers. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 10, 2018

As does the leader of the federal Conservative party, Andrew Scheer:

This G7 meeting shows that united support for free trade is at serious risk. Canada’s Conservatives continue to support the Prime Minister’s efforts to make the case for free trade. Divisive rhetoric and personal attacks from the US administration are clearly unhelpful. — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) June 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Americans have been using the #ThankCanada hashtag to apologize for their commander-in-chief’s behaviour. Although this guy’s anti-poutine sentiment is only making matters worse:

Everyone knows about Neil Young and Keanu Reeves, but this person goes in for a deep cut. Marcellus Gilmore Edson was the first person to receive a patent for peanut butter:

Canada – we think you’re great. You gave us Neil Young, Keanu Reeves, and peanut butter for crying out loud. Sorry about our President. He doesn’t speak for all of us. Thanks for being the best kind of neighbor. #ThankCanada — Bernie Anderson (@BernieTheBard) June 10, 2018

Former American diplomat Nicholas Burns tweeted about Canada’s longstanding tradition of “[having] our back in every war.” (Well, except for that one war.)

#Canada spirited four American hostages out of Iran in 1979, welcomed thousands of stranded U.S. airline passengers on 9/11, has our back in every war, shares the world’s longest undefended border with us and a symbiotic North American economy. THE best neighbor we could have. https://t.co/6c9qcPXn3C — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) June 10, 2018

This isn’t the first time Canada and the U.S. have had a trade skirmish:

Fun fact: In 1971 Richard Nixon triggered a trade dispute with Canada. He called the Canadian PM an "asshole" and a "son of a bitch". The Canadian said "I have been called worse things by better men". That Canadian PM was @JustinTrudeau's dad. #g7 — Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) June 10, 2018

The shape of Trump’s motorcade at the G7 does bear a resemblance to… something:

Trump's #G7 motorcade – Great job by the Canadian Mounties. Job well done, indeed. pic.twitter.com/gVUtrFPCy7 — MadDogPAC (@maddogpac) June 10, 2018

Daniel Dale, the Toronto Star’s Washington correspondent, notes that Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow’s excuse for his boss’s outburst—that Trump couldn’t show weakness before meeting with North Korea—is a little odd:

So…per the White House, Trump is insulting the prime minister of Canada because he wants to impress Kim Jong Un. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 10, 2018

Roland Paris, a former foreign policy advisor to Trudeau, had some choice words for the president:

Big tough guy once he’s back on his airplane. Can’t do it in person, and knows it, which makes him feel week. So he projects these feelings onto Trudeau and then lashes out at him. You don’t need to be Freud. He’s a pathetic little man-child. https://t.co/lpz0R5Ftyj — Roland Paris (@rolandparis) June 9, 2018

Former CIA director John. O Brennan also took a shot:

Your wrong-headed protectionist policies & antics are damaging our global standing as well as our national interests. Your worldview does not represent American ideals. To allies & friends: Be patient, Mr. Trump is a temporary aberration. The America you once knew will return. https://t.co/7qHthq2GuT — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) June 10, 2018

And here’s former FBI director James Comey:

Our national security relationship with Canada is vital and saves American lives. It was built over generations and is bigger than any person or dispute. This too shall pass. pic.twitter.com/TTOPUf2kjB — James Comey (@Comey) June 10, 2018

When Fox News commentator Jeanine Pirro said something about Trump and lion’s dens…

Fox News host Pirro, just now: “I'm convinced Trump would walk into a den of lions and come out a winner.” — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) June 10, 2018

The results were predictable:

he should do this https://t.co/25L515Y1eB — Jordan Horowitz (@jehorowitz) June 10, 2018