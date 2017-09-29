Some things we learned during Hillary Clinton’s appearance in Toronto

Last night, Hillary Clinton made an appearance at the Enercare Centre in Toronto—the second stop on the North American book tour for her new memoir, What Happened. Speaking to a crowd of more than 5,000, HRC talked about how she’s been feeling since losing to old what’s-his-face (“Okay as a person, worried as an American”). She also shared some thoughts on women in politics (we need more!), fake news (less!) and why Justin Trudeau is the anti-Trump. Here’s what we learned.

1. She’s crushing on Canada’s PM

More than once, the coulda-been prez expressed admiration for Canada’s top politico, calling Justin Trudeau a “caring and compassionate leader.” She went on to praise his immigration policy, his decision to appoint Canada’s first gender-balanced cabinet and his famous “because it’s 2015” slogan. (No word on how she feels about his socks).

2. She loves Canada, but she won’t move here

Following the election, more than a few of her Canuck friends encouraged Clinton to make a permanent move north of the border. While she loves Canada (her family had a “perfect vacation” in Quebec over the summer), she’s staying where she is.

3. Self-care and wine to the rescue

Yes, there were (many) mornings when Clinton didn’t want to get out of bed. To recover from her brutal defeat, she took long walks, caught up with friends and spent time with her grandkids. She joked that rest “and some Chardonnay” both contributed to her recovery.

4. She’s not going anywhere

Presumably punching back against the (totally sexist) suggestion that it’s time for her to shut up and disappear, Clinton told the cheering audience that she’s “not going anywhere.” (Other than on a 15 city book tour.)

5. To get sexism out of politics, we need to get more women into it

After making a crack about how Trump’s team of old white men are making women’s healthcare decisions, Clinton encouraged women to get in the game: “Just by being in the room, you are contributing to a more representative government,” she said, noting that parliamentary systems may be better for women, because they offer opportunities to come up with colleagues. In America, she said, “literally anyone can run for president.” Not that she’s thinking of anyone in particular.

6. The Russians are coming!

Clinton described Kremlin interference as a “clear and present danger”—not just to America, but Western to democracy. She noted that Trump “doesn’t just like Putin, he wants to be like him…he likes all the macho performance.”

7. There is no such thing as an alternative fact

Reflecting on memorable false rumours (that the Clinton Foundation paid for Chelsea’s wedding, the whole #pizzagate fiasco), Clinton told the applauding crowd that, “we are living through an all-out assault on truth and reason.”

8. Maybe she should have taken the gloves off

When asked about the now-infamous second debate (the one where Trump lurked inches behind Clinton, following her around the stage, like the Big Bad Wolf in a business suit), HRC admitted to fantasizing about an alternative reality, one where she was less intent on maintaining her composure. Might that have made a difference? “Who knows?” she says. But it probably would have felt pretty good.

9. The Comey factor

Many factors, foreign and domestic, put Donald Trump within reach of the presidency, but Clinton says that unprecedented interference from the FBI is why she isn’t sitting in the White House today. She thinks former FBI director James Comey’s decision to re-open the email investigation was a fatal blow.

10. She has a new motto, and (almost) no regrets

While the audience wore signs and stickers with familiar slogans (“I’m With Her,” “Love Trumps Hate”), the former first lady had a new catchphrase to share with the crowd: Resist, Insist, Persist, Enlist. She also said that she has almost zero regrets about her campaign…“well, except losing.” We hear you, Hills.