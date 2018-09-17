Some photos of the protest outside Doug Ford’s all-night meeting to cut city council
Last night, Premier Doug Ford had Ontario’s legislative assembly pull an all-nighter to debate Bill 31, a piece of legislation that would invoke the so-called “notwithstanding clause” of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in order to cut Toronto’s city council down to 25 members from 47, despite an earlier court decision that quashed the move on constitutional grounds. Hundreds gathered last night outside of Queen’s Park to protest the council cuts. Here’s what the scene was like.
The lineups to get into the public debate were extraordinarily long:
Protestors were chanting:
Louder chants from outside now.
“Whose House? Our House! Whose House? Our House! Whose House? Our House!”#onpoli
— Robert Benzie (@robertbenzie) September 17, 2018
And chanting…
House has resumed as have the chants outside. "Cowards, cowards, cowards," the protesters yell. #onpoli
— Robert Benzie (@robertbenzie) September 17, 2018
Things were still rowdy at nearly 2 a.m.:
Thank goodness for coffee:
4am and we’re still here.
“We’ve got coffee, we won’t leave!” #ONpoli #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/e0A7JPJhrM
— Riley Peterson (@_rileypeterson) September 17, 2018
There was a heavy police presence:
As MPPs pull an all-nighter for #Bill31 ahead of next month's municipal election, hundreds of people lined up in the wee hours to gain access to the public galleries and demonstrate outside of Queen's Park. Shouts could be heard in the chamber when Attorney General Caroline Mulroney was discussing how Toronto city council is "dysfunctional." "Decision-making at city council is far from efficient," she said at 1 a.m. | 📸 Steve Russell / @steverussell / Toronto Star
Protestors left signs on the lawn of Queen’s Park:
Some of the signs that lay in front of Queen’s Park #ONPoli #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/6bw1ZYeDrh
— Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) September 17, 2018
Earlier in the day, there was a petition encouraging Caroline Mulroney to stand up for the Charter:
Here are a few more signs:
This guy made a hockey reference:
This man worried about a slippery slope:
Lasted about 10 minutes before being kicked out along with a larger group for being disruptive. While I was there, Ford offered no indication at all that he understood or cared about the charter of rights, just the usual batch of empty cliches and talking points. There goes my morning? At least I did something.
Someone showed up with a “Crybaby lefties” sign:
These people clearly put some work into their protest:
Sometimes simple is best:
The premier of Ontario is dismissing a judge's ruling to halve the size of Toronto's city council via a never-before-used clause that allows him to override the Canadian Charter of Rights & Freedoms. This is an obstruction of our right to appropriate representation. Toronto is an extremely diverse city with different needs mashed into the existing wards- expanding the wards would make it much more difficult for one councillor (and their one vote) to represent their constituents. Email and call your MPP to register your unhappiness, and remind them that THEY represent YOU. #chronicillness #invisibleillness #contestedillness #chronicfatigue #mecfs #undiagnosed #invisibledisability #disability #disabilitystudies #crip #socialwork #resistance #feminism #sociology #biopolitics #sick #sickgirlsclub #illness #spoonie #spoonielife #WalangHiya #onpoli #notwithstanding
Some kids were there:
