What people were saying about Justin Trudeau’s latest encounter with the Trump family in Washington

What people were saying about Justin Trudeau’s latest encounter with the Trump family in Washington

Justin Trudeau spent the past two days in Washington D.C., once again putting him in close proximity to Donald Trump’s White House. Here’s what people were saying.

Ahead of the trip, Trudeau was careful to telegraph the fact that his main reason for heading to Washington was to be a keynote speaker at the 2017 Fortune Most Powerful Women event:

First question to Trudeau at Powerful Women event: So, you're meeting Trump tomorrow. Trudeau: "I was in town for this, just so you know." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 11, 2017

At the event, he was seated next to Ivanka Trump, who as usual looked very happy to see him:

Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump Are All Smiles at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit https://t.co/lmAbT5olGp — People (@people) October 11, 2017

We’ll never know exactly how, but Trudeau seems to have figured out how to charm Donald Trump:

Here’s Justin Trudeau’s sunny recap of what happened in the Oval Office:

Canada & the US have a close relationship – thanks to @POTUS for the meeting focused on trade, security & jobs today. pic.twitter.com/HYvdbx3CLg — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 11, 2017

In reality, it seems to have been mostly Donald Trump bloviating about NAFTA:

JUST IN: Trump just took Qs in the Oval Office. On NAFTA his message is: we'll see what happens, might not be able to make a deal. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/R3kvk6ZhoY — Laura Stone (@l_stone) October 11, 2017

Melania Trump had sort of a Working Girl look going on:

Enjoyed hosting Sophie Trudeau at the @WhiteHouse today. Thank you neighbors to our north, for the visit. pic.twitter.com/ZPUxtISRE7 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 11, 2017

Sadly, photo editors weren’t given the opportunity to use this excellent pun:

Photogs: if trudeau meets trump's chief of staff today, please caption it 'from justin to kelly' — David Hains (@DavidHains) October 11, 2017

But at least Americans who happened to be watching C-SPAN got a break from the same-old: