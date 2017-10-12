Politics

What people were saying about Justin Trudeau’s latest encounter with the Trump family in Washington

What people were saying about Justin Trudeau’s latest encounter with the Trump family in Washington

By |  

By |  

Justin Trudeau spent the past two days in Washington D.C., once again putting him in close proximity to Donald Trump’s White House. Here’s what people were saying.

Ahead of the trip, Trudeau was careful to telegraph the fact that his main reason for heading to Washington was to be a keynote speaker at the 2017 Fortune Most Powerful Women event:

At the event, he was seated next to Ivanka Trump, who as usual looked very happy to see him:

We’ll never know exactly how, but Trudeau seems to have figured out how to charm Donald Trump:

Here’s Justin Trudeau’s sunny recap of what happened in the Oval Office:

In reality, it seems to have been mostly Donald Trump bloviating about NAFTA:

Melania Trump had sort of a Working Girl look going on:

Sadly, photo editors weren’t given the opportunity to use this excellent pun:

But at least Americans who happened to be watching C-SPAN got a break from the same-old:

Topics: Donald Trump ivanka trump Justin Trudeau

 

The Latest

Society

Are Drake and Bella Hadid really dating? We weigh the evidence

Houses

House of the Week: $800,000 for a super-skinny row house in Corktown

Movies and TV

Q&A: Eliminated Bachelor Canada contestant Pricilla on the season premiere and jumping out of a giant cake

Art

This Toronto artist drew 100 of the city’s most important historical sites

Tech

The coolest futuristic gadgets we saw at Singularity University’s Canada Summit

TO do

Musik für das Ende