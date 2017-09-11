Politics

What people are saying about Jagmeet Singh’s brilliant handling of an Islamophobic protester

Jagmeet Singh, a Brampton MPP who’s running for leadership of the federal NDP, was at a campaign event on Wednesday when a woman confronted him before a roomful of supporters. She angrily accused him of a bunch of right-wing conspiracy bugaboos, like secretly supporting the Muslim Brotherhood. Singh (who is Sikh, not Muslim), didn’t respond with anger. Instead, he calmly talked over the woman. After the crowd broke into a chant, she left of her own volition. Video of the incident has turned Singh into a social media obsession (well, more of a social media obsession, at any rate). Here’s what people were saying.

The incident was originally recorded by Brampton Focus, a community news organization:

It quickly entered the internet’s clickbait bloodstream:

It got a boost from a few famous names, including CNN’s Jake Tapper:

The woman who confronted Singh posted a bizarre response video that appears to have been recorded at Doug Ford’s barbecue on Friday, where he announced his mayoral candidacy:

Still, there can be little doubt that Jagmeet won the encounter. Twitter users praised his level-headedness. At least a few Americans were jealous:

This one may take an Urban Dictionary lookup to decode—but trust us, it’s high praise:

Many people were especially impressed by the fact that the event where the incident took place was called “Jagmeet and greet”:

In a statement, Singh explained why he handled the situation the way he did:

