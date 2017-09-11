What people are saying about Jagmeet Singh’s brilliant handling of an Islamophobic protester

Jagmeet Singh, a Brampton MPP who’s running for leadership of the federal NDP, was at a campaign event on Wednesday when a woman confronted him before a roomful of supporters. She angrily accused him of a bunch of right-wing conspiracy bugaboos, like secretly supporting the Muslim Brotherhood. Singh (who is Sikh, not Muslim), didn’t respond with anger. Instead, he calmly talked over the woman. After the crowd broke into a chant, she left of her own volition. Video of the incident has turned Singh into a social media obsession (well, more of a social media obsession, at any rate). Here’s what people were saying.

The incident was originally recorded by Brampton Focus, a community news organization:

Woman assumes Sikh politician is Muslim, angrily attacks him for supporting sharia.

He responds with grace and love.pic.twitter.com/SC72wc0OI6 — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) September 9, 2017

This ignorant woman is infuriating. I hope wherever she is someone who cares about her is showing her how awful she looks here. https://t.co/yezqnN8617 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 9, 2017

The woman who confronted Singh posted a bizarre response video that appears to have been recorded at Doug Ford’s barbecue on Friday, where he announced his mayoral candidacy:

Woman who heckled Jagmeet Singh attempts to explain herself in a video that appears to have been taken at Ford Fest: https://t.co/gogChJccy4 — Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) September 10, 2017

Still, there can be little doubt that Jagmeet won the encounter. Twitter users praised his level-headedness. At least a few Americans were jealous:

Jagmeet Singh is the greatest. Wish he was an American politician. https://t.co/IwXJ3LImB9 — Ashton Linthicum (@agentfoxmulderx) September 9, 2017

Jagmeet Singh is becoming the NDP goat just like Jack Layton once was. — Indervir Dosanjh (@Inder_Surprise) September 9, 2017

That video of Jagmeet Singh going around happened at a Jagmeet and Greet. JAGMEET AND GREET CARL — C.B. Alaras (@ChibiFlakes) September 9, 2017

In a statement, Singh explained why he handled the situation the way he did: