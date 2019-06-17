What people are saying about Doug Ford’s surprise appearance at the York Pride Parade

Premier Doug Ford surprised everyone—possibly even himself—when he marched in the York Pride Parade this weekend alongside the York Regional Police. Ford had previously said that he won’t march in the Toronto Pride Parade until organizers reverse a decision that bans uniformed police from marching, and his brother Rob was famously absent from nearly all Pride events during his time as Toronto mayor. The Fords’ ongoing reticence has rankled LGBTQ supporters. So, were the premier’s critics mollified by his latest gesture? Not exactly. Here’s Twitter’s take.

TV host Leslie Roberts called the move an act of “respect”:

This user was pro-Doug-Ford-at-Pride:

Great to see you were there Doug! Let's keep sending this message of tolerance and inclusiveness! — Ben Ferguson (@torontoben) June 16, 2019

Here’s another person who thinks Ford did good:

@AndrewScheer you should follow his lead. Being a Tory in 2019 involves freedom of expression for all. — Matthew Bennett (@JV_Bennett) June 15, 2019

This user, with the sick Jane Austen burn, was less impressed with the premier:

Maybe it’s not that he doesn’t want to be there but that he doesn’t want to be wearing the latest in Dollarama lei fashion:

This is the look of a guy doesn't want to be there, but political pressure makes him. #Pride #DougFord is a #homophobie. #ONPoli pic.twitter.com/LFgw8ltxU6 — Canadians Against Fascist Demagogues (@TOagainstFord) June 15, 2019

This mom looks like she’s giving Ford a stone-cold glare, but, hey, maybe she’s looking at a protester just out of frame. Who knows?

not everyone was thrilled you were there lol

this Mom glare represents most of Ontario's feelings about #DougFord

I think he can actually feel the heat of her stare,

his face is turning red, I mean redder#fordisfailing pic.twitter.com/g0NtH4Sp0G — Ms. Rowsdower (@AndreaJ152230) June 16, 2019

Here’s another person who looks like they might be giving Ford and Christine Elliott the stink eye:

Accidental shot of Doug Ford & Christine Elliott at @yorkpridefest, and the girl who is all of us. pic.twitter.com/ES93OeTYCX — Ian Morrison (@IanDMorrison) June 15, 2019

Many users noted that Ford marched alongside cops—the ones they believe he really supports:

Hey just checking, since it's pride, did you march alongside a bunch of us queer folk or just a bunch of cops? The things you highlight matter. Your priorities are pretty clear dude. — Tim Ellis (@DJDynamicNC) June 16, 2019

This person notes that Ford didn’t mention the LGBTQ community in his tweet about Pride:

https://twitter.com/redmcgraw1/status/1140247736673034242