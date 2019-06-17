Politics

What people are saying about Doug Ford’s surprise appearance at the York Pride Parade

Photograph from Doug Ford/Twitter

Premier Doug Ford surprised everyone—possibly even himself—when he marched in the York Pride Parade this weekend alongside the York Regional Police. Ford had previously said that he won’t march in the Toronto Pride Parade until organizers reverse a decision that bans uniformed police from marching, and his brother Rob was famously absent from nearly all Pride events during his time as Toronto mayor. The Fords’ ongoing reticence has rankled LGBTQ supporters. So, were the premier’s critics mollified by his latest gesture? Not exactly. Here’s Twitter’s take.

TV host Leslie Roberts called the move an act of “respect”:

This user was pro-Doug-Ford-at-Pride:

Here’s another person who thinks Ford did good:

This user, with the sick Jane Austen burn, was less impressed with the premier:

Maybe it’s not that he doesn’t want to be there but that he doesn’t want to be wearing the latest in Dollarama lei fashion:

This mom looks like she’s giving Ford a stone-cold glare, but, hey, maybe she’s looking at a protester just out of frame. Who knows?

Here’s another person who looks like they might be giving Ford and Christine Elliott the stink eye:

Many users noted that Ford marched alongside cops—the ones they believe he really supports:

This person notes that Ford didn’t mention the LGBTQ community in his tweet about Pride:

