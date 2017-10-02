Politics

What some notable people are saying about Jagmeet Singh’s NDP leadership win

After the ballots were counted on Sunday, Jagmeet Singh, a Brampton MPP, was elected the new leader of the federal NDP. He’ll be the face of the party heading into the next federal election, and his face is not a typical one: Singh, a Sikh, is the first nonwhite leader of a major Canadian political party. After the win, a bevy of notables from Canada and beyond tweeted their congratulations. Here’s what some of them were saying, starting the guy Jagmeet will be replacing, now-former NDP leader Tom Mulcair:

Justin Trudeau now has some competition for the title of coolest/hottest party leader, but that didn’t get in the way of basic graciousness:

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, who evidently doesn’t have 280 characters yet, still managed to get in a bilingual tweet:

Premier Kathleen Wynne is probably just glad she doesn’t have to deal with this guy in the next election:

Why is Selma director Ava DuVernay following Canadian politics? It’s unclear. But she tweeted a congrats:

Seth Rogen, of course, is from Canada—so it makes sense that he’d take a few seconds to tweet a word of approval:

YouTube king Jus Reign—who like, Jagmeet, is Sikh—didn’t stop with just a congratulatory tweet:

TIFF honcho Cameron Bailey couldn’t keep it to just one tweet:

