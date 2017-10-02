What some notable people are saying about Jagmeet Singh’s NDP leadership win
After the ballots were counted on Sunday, Jagmeet Singh, a Brampton MPP, was elected the new leader of the federal NDP. He’ll be the face of the party heading into the next federal election, and his face is not a typical one: Singh, a Sikh, is the first nonwhite leader of a major Canadian political party. After the win, a bevy of notables from Canada and beyond tweeted their congratulations. Here’s what some of them were saying, starting the guy Jagmeet will be replacing, now-former NDP leader Tom Mulcair:
Sincere congratulations to our new leader @theJagmeetSingh on his extraordinary first round victory. Bravo! Let's all work together.
— Tom Mulcair (@ThomasMulcair) October 1, 2017
Justin Trudeau now has some competition for the title of coolest/hottest party leader, but that didn’t get in the way of basic graciousness:
Congratulations @theJagmeetSingh – I look forward to speaking soon and working together for Canadians.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 1, 2017
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, who evidently doesn’t have 280 characters yet, still managed to get in a bilingual tweet:
Best wishes to the new leader of the @NDP, @theJagmeetSingh! Félicitations au nouveau chef du @NPD @theJagmeetSingh!
— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) October 1, 2017
Premier Kathleen Wynne is probably just glad she doesn’t have to deal with this guy in the next election:
Congratulations, @theJagmeetSingh. Despite our different political stripes, he always fought hard for the people he represented in Ontario.
— Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) October 2, 2017
Why is Selma director Ava DuVernay following Canadian politics? It’s unclear. But she tweeted a congrats:
A big deal. Congratulations to @theJagmeetSingh on his decisive victory. First person of color to lead a major political party in Canada. https://t.co/k5czIF1qm1
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 2, 2017
Seth Rogen, of course, is from Canada—so it makes sense that he’d take a few seconds to tweet a word of approval:
@theJagmeetSingh congrats!
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 1, 2017
YouTube king Jus Reign—who like, Jagmeet, is Sikh—didn’t stop with just a congratulatory tweet:
HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/m40sEsnapZ
— Jasmeet Raina (@JusReign) October 1, 2017
TIFF honcho Cameron Bailey couldn’t keep it to just one tweet:
Meaning @theJagmeetSingh is impressive for a lot of reasons, and had to be.
— Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) October 2, 2017