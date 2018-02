John Oliver ripped into Justin Trudeau last night

Justin Trudeau’s trip to India last week was a rare misfire. The PM, usually praised for his savoir faire, made a series of protocol miscalculations, giving the impression that he was lost in a strange land. A week of bad headlines finally landed Trudeau in the closest thing 2018 politics has to a hall of shame: John Oliver’s monologue. Watch the segment above.