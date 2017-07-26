An exhaustive list of magazine covers featuring Justin Trudeau

Rolling Stone

Issue: August 10 2017

Trudeau was photographed by Martin Schoeller, and the accompanying feature was written by Stephen Rodrick, who focused on the PM’s image management. The piece portrays Trudeau as “the free world’s best hope.”

You might think, after its past troubles, Rolling Stone would fact-check very carefully. But the story, when it was first published online, was sprinkled with errors, including references to the “Royal Canadian Mountain Police” and the “St. John River.”