This government policy specialist makes $83,000 a year. How is she spending during the pandemic?

By | Photography By Joe Yates |  

Who Chloe Milewski, 28 (@chlobow_to)
What she does Government policy specialist
What she makes $83,000 a year
Where she lives A one-bedroom condo at Lake Shore and Bathurst

Regular Expenses

Rent $2,030, including hydro and utilities. “My condo has two really big pantries, which gives me plenty of space for appliances.”

Phone and internet $180 a month, with Rogers.

Uber $70 a month. “I usually walk everywhere. But if I’m going out to bars or restaurants at night, I’ll take a rideshare.”

Groceries $400, at Loblaws and Farm Boy. “These places are a bit more expensive, but they’re right near my building, which is really convenient.”

Eating out $400 a month, at Bar Vendetta, Le Swan and the Parlour. “If I’m lucky, I’m on a date and someone else is paying.”

Coffee $85 a month, for Starbucks Cold Brew from Loblaws. “It comes pre-made. I just pour it in a mason jar and add oat milk.”

Fitness $250 a month, for SpinCo and Barry’s Bootcamp. “I tried doing home workouts during quarantine but it wasn’t very motivating. It’s nice having an instructor.”

Subscriptions $12 a month, for Spotify.

Recent Splurges

Trip to Italy $5,000, for travel, accommodations and food. “In the summer, I went to Positano and Rome with my friend.”

Taylor Swift t-shirt $35, on Etsy. “I bumped into Max from Arkells on the street, and he told me he liked it.”

Culture $70, for the immersive Monet and Van Gogh exhibits. “After such a long lockdown, it was fun seeing everyone walking around, enjoying the art.”

