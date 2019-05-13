Society

How Toronto VIPs spent Mother’s Day

Yesterday was Mother’s Day, meaning most of the city spent the rainy Sunday waiting in line at flower shops before putting in some quality time with the maternal figures in their lives (at least until the start of the Raptors game). Here’s how 17 notable Torontonians chose to celebrate.

Shawn Mendes posted a cute car photo with his mom:

 

Rupi Kaur shared some of her more maternal poetry:

 

Leafs player Mitch Marner shouted out his “kind and beautiful” mom:

 

Auston Matthews also shared a tribute:

 

John Tory put in some time with his own mother:

 

While Justin Trudeau waxed poetic about his wife, Sophie, and his mom, Margaret:

 

Matty Matheson did a triple post, shouting out his wife, the “mother of all mothers”:

 

His mom, a.k.a. the “realest”:

 

And his nanny:

 

The Beckerman twins showed their fans that their sense of style didn’t come out of thin air:

 

Susur Lee posted a family photo:

 

Cory Vitiello cooked up some caviar for Martina Sorbara of Dragonette:

 

Suzanne Rogers had her sons wear matching pink blazers:

 

Jenna Bitove Naumovich bought some elaborate flowers, and requested a Raps win:

 

Jessica Mulroney shared a retro photo of her and her mom:

My mom. My heart.

Shay Mitchell used the opportunity to endorse some T-shirts:

 

Patrick J. Adams posted a tribute to his new-mom wife:

 

Jessi Cruikshank threw some shade at her mom’s tech skills:

