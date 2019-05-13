How Toronto VIPs spent Mother’s Day
Yesterday was Mother’s Day, meaning most of the city spent the rainy Sunday waiting in line at flower shops before putting in some quality time with the maternal figures in their lives (at least until the start of the Raptors game). Here’s how 17 notable Torontonians chose to celebrate.
Shawn Mendes posted a cute car photo with his mom:
Rupi Kaur shared some of her more maternal poetry:
Leafs player Mitch Marner shouted out his “kind and beautiful” mom:
Auston Matthews also shared a tribute:
John Tory put in some time with his own mother:
While Justin Trudeau waxed poetic about his wife, Sophie, and his mom, Margaret:
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! And especially to the two greatest moms I know – Sophie and my mother Margaret – who inspire and lift up the people around them with love & compassion every single day. Bonne fête des Mères à toutes les mamans! Et plus particulièrement aux deux meilleures mamans que je connaisse – Sophie et ma mère Margaret – qui inspirent les gens autour d'elles et sèment le bonheur chaque jour avec tout leur amour et leur compassion.
Matty Matheson did a triple post, shouting out his wife, the “mother of all mothers”:
His mom, a.k.a. the “realest”:
And his nanny:
The Beckerman twins showed their fans that their sense of style didn’t come out of thin air:
View this post on Instagram
Soooo happppy to have you as our Mama Bear!!!! 🐻 @vedgy52 Thank you for teaching us how to live fearlessly and love with our whole heart! Your happiness is contagious and you enlighten us everyday with your strength and guidance. You are our rock n’ roll mama our sun and moon! Thank you for always hugging us unconditionally, peeling our apples, taking us to art classes, tap classes, doctors appointments and pushing around a twin stroller! (They were crazy heavy back in the day) Thank you for teaching us about the importance of kindness and love. You are our superhero, our Mama! Happy Mother’s day! We love u so much! ❤️❤️❤️
Susur Lee posted a family photo:
Cory Vitiello cooked up some caviar for Martina Sorbara of Dragonette:
Suzanne Rogers had her sons wear matching pink blazers:
Jenna Bitove Naumovich bought some elaborate flowers, and requested a Raps win:
Jessica Mulroney shared a retro photo of her and her mom:
Shay Mitchell used the opportunity to endorse some T-shirts:
Patrick J. Adams posted a tribute to his new-mom wife:
Jessi Cruikshank threw some shade at her mom’s tech skills: