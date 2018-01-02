How Toronto notables spent New Year’s Eve
While most of us were either struggling to stay awake on the couch or spending a gazillion dollars on Ubers, the city’s celebs celebrated the new year in a range of envy-inducing ways. Here’s a small sampling.
Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman rang in the new year by riding four-wheelers in the Dubai desert:
Real Housewife Roxy Earle spent New Year’s Day the way a lot of people would like to: lounging in a bathtub with a bottle of rosé. Maybe she added the water later?
Universal Music Canada president Jeffrey Remedios and his family celebrated with a vibrant photo op in Miami:
PR head Natasha Koifman and her hubby Anthony Mantella spent the night at NKPR exec Rebecca Kogon’s wedding:
Indigo honcho Heather Reisman watched some friends renew their vows in Maui:
Strombo’s new year’s kiss was a canine friend in LA:
Society maven Sylvia Mantella posed with hundreds of gold balloons in Miami Beach:
Restaurateur Susur Lee was on the job:
With her new twins, TV host Jessi Cruickshank was sorta on the job, too:
Alias Grace star Sarah Gadon decided to unplug from social media for a month:
TV personality Tanya Kim prepped for the night by flaunting her lengthy, just-done lashes:
While TV host Tracy Moore cuddled with her kids in bed and reflected on the year:
Looking back at 2017 I feel a huge amount of pride. Dealing boldly with difficult situations (usually I'm a runner), handling confrontation head-on (so uncomfortable), speaking up for myself, shaky voice and all (it's tough to have people not like you or your decisions), and stepping into new territory time and again fearlessly (lies! I had some fear). I kept so many deals with myself both personally and professionally that it's reinforced my belief and trust in me. Career-wise it was a watershed year as I stepped out of my comfort zone and achieved goals that had once been dreams. So what's ahead? I don't know. But I trust myself enough to know that you get back what you put out so leading by example is never a bad choice. Wishing you strength and abundance this year in your heart and in your homes. And wishing this planet of ours healing on all levels (political, environmental, racial etc…) #HappyNewYear #GoalSlayer #BelieveInYourself
Jessica Mulroney primped with her daughter, Ivy, before they co-hosted a party:
Later that night, there was evidently a drum circle:
Comedian Russell Peters spent the evening DJing a party:
Shay Mitchell tore up the dance floor:
Which resulted in pizza in bed the next day:
E-Talk host Liz Trinnear got dressed in glitter:
The Social’s Elaine Lui had a low-key night playing Trivial Pursuit:
Naturally, she won:
Murdoch Mysteries actor Yannick Bisson and his family made wishes on lanterns in Chiang Mai, Thailand:
Happy New Year friends. Me making a wish in Chiang Mai for 2018. May all your dreams come true! I can’t thank you enough for all your support and encouragement through 2017. We made it, now on to bigger and better things in all areas of our lives 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 “and the dreams that you dreamed of, dreams really do come true…”
Finally, Margaret Atwood planned to celebrate the supermoon (and got into a Twitter argument at the same time):
I did not say "effing." I just said I was not going to wear the diamond tiara and the chiffon gown and nothing effing else. I am doing the invocation from inside the bathroom. It has a good view. (The Moon understands. I effing asked eh?) https://t.co/OzY0JDWyGx
— Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) January 1, 2018