How Toronto notables spent New Year’s Eve

While most of us were either struggling to stay awake on the couch or spending a gazillion dollars on Ubers, the city’s celebs celebrated the new year in a range of envy-inducing ways. Here’s a small sampling.

Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman rang in the new year by riding four-wheelers in the Dubai desert:

Happy New Years! #2018 @hdmhapparel A post shared by Marcus Stroman (@mstrooo6) on Dec 31, 2017 at 8:15am PST

Real Housewife Roxy Earle spent New Year’s Day the way a lot of people would like to: lounging in a bathtub with a bottle of rosé. Maybe she added the water later?

Universal Music Canada president Jeffrey Remedios and his family celebrated with a vibrant photo op in Miami:

PR head Natasha Koifman and her hubby Anthony Mantella spent the night at NKPR exec Rebecca Kogon’s wedding:

Indigo honcho Heather Reisman watched some friends renew their vows in Maui:

Strombo’s new year’s kiss was a canine friend in LA:

My New Years Kiss. #yearofthedog A post shared by George Stromboulopoulos (@strombo) on Jan 1, 2018 at 12:55am PST

Society maven Sylvia Mantella posed with hundreds of gold balloons in Miami Beach:

Restaurateur Susur Lee was on the job:

With her new twins, TV host Jessi Cruickshank was sorta on the job, too:

Alias Grace star Sarah Gadon decided to unplug from social media for a month:

TV personality Tanya Kim prepped for the night by flaunting her lengthy, just-done lashes:

While TV host Tracy Moore cuddled with her kids in bed and reflected on the year:

Jessica Mulroney primped with her daughter, Ivy, before they co-hosted a party:

Later that night, there was evidently a drum circle:

Comedian Russell Peters spent the evening DJing a party:

Shay Mitchell tore up the dance floor:

Which resulted in pizza in bed the next day:

E-Talk host Liz Trinnear got dressed in glitter:

The Social’s Elaine Lui had a low-key night playing Trivial Pursuit:

Naturally, she won:

Murdoch Mysteries actor Yannick Bisson and his family made wishes on lanterns in Chiang Mai, Thailand:

Finally, Margaret Atwood planned to celebrate the supermoon (and got into a Twitter argument at the same time):