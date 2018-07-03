How Toronto notables spent the Canada Day long weekend

This Canada Day weekend, Torontonians proclaimed their patriotism while practically melting away from extreme heat. For the city’s more prominent citizens, retreating to Muskoka oases or private backyard pools were popular options. Here’s how the other half spent the long weekend.

Former Suits star and fictional Meghan Markle husband Patrick J. Adams did some remote kayaking up north:

good morning A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on Jul 3, 2018 at 7:29am PDT

Jagmeet Singh and his wife hung out at a fair in East York:

Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman enjoyed some rooftop LOLs:

The Social‘s Elaine Lui fuelled up on the golf course, and remained optimistic about her score:

New LA resident and E-Talk host Liz Trinnear proved her loyalty in a pair of waterproof overalls:

NKPR head Natasha Koifman spent the day by her pool with a black swan floatie:

Heiress Jenna Bitove escaped to LA for her bachelorette party:

Our PM spent the day greeting fans in Leamington, Ontario:

Universal Canada head Jeffrey Remedios and his son had an active day in the sun: