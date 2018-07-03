Society

How Toronto notables spent the Canada Day long weekend

How Toronto notables spent the Canada Day long weekend

By |  

By |  

This Canada Day weekend, Torontonians proclaimed their patriotism while practically melting away from extreme heat. For the city’s more prominent citizens, retreating to Muskoka oases or private backyard pools were popular options. Here’s how the other half spent the long weekend.

Former Suits star and fictional Meghan Markle husband Patrick J. Adams did some remote kayaking up north:

good morning

A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on

Jagmeet Singh and his wife hung out at a fair in East York:

Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman enjoyed some rooftop LOLs:

The Social‘s Elaine Lui fuelled up on the golf course, and remained optimistic about her score:

New LA resident and E-Talk host Liz Trinnear proved her loyalty in a pair of waterproof overalls:

NKPR head Natasha Koifman spent the day by her pool with a black swan floatie:

Heiress Jenna Bitove escaped to LA for her bachelorette party:

Our PM spent the day greeting fans in Leamington, Ontario:

Universal Canada head Jeffrey Remedios and his son had an active day in the sun:

Happy Canada Day. Stay cool. 🇨🇦😎

A post shared by Jeffrey Remedios (@jeffreyremedios) on

Topics: Canada Day Weekend

 

Big Stories

Crime

A family was systematically slaughtered in this house—by a very angry ex

Real Estate

Don’t hate us because we own our own homes in Toronto

Crime

He wanted to make his fortune flipping houses in Toronto—and wound up killing his partner over a $1.6-million debt

Life

My mom was on welfare, my dad was a hippie, and my grandparents were two of the richest people in Toronto

City

The Faces of Yonge & Finch

Crime

What do you call it when you don’t consent to sex, but don’t not consent?