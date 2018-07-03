How Toronto notables spent the Canada Day long weekend
This Canada Day weekend, Torontonians proclaimed their patriotism while practically melting away from extreme heat. For the city’s more prominent citizens, retreating to Muskoka oases or private backyard pools were popular options. Here’s how the other half spent the long weekend.
Former Suits star and fictional Meghan Markle husband Patrick J. Adams did some remote kayaking up north:
Jagmeet Singh and his wife hung out at a fair in East York:
Happy Canada Day 🇨🇦 . We live in a beautiful country but there's still so much more we need to do . Let's celebrate today by committing to build a country where no one is left behind . // . Bonne Fête du Canada 🇨🇦 . Nous vivons dans un si beau pays, mais il nous reste encore tellement à faire . Célébrons cette journée en nous engageant à bâtir un pays où personne n’est laissé pour compte
Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman enjoyed some rooftop LOLs:
The Social‘s Elaine Lui fuelled up on the golf course, and remained optimistic about her score:
Breaking 100 is still in reach after the front 9. Can’t afford another triple bogey. Must make at least two more pars. Need my driver to straighten itself out. Need to FOCUS more on my putts. Delicious bread should help with that! Which is why I’ve joined #TeamBread to show my love of bread through #PDB (public displays of bread-fection!). Join me and @FoodGays this year as we shout our love of bread from the rooftops – and the fairways! – with #TeamBread. • Some proper carbs at the turn will get me through the rest of this Canada Day. Thanks @daveskillerbreadcanada!
New LA resident and E-Talk host Liz Trinnear proved her loyalty in a pair of waterproof overalls:
NKPR head Natasha Koifman spent the day by her pool with a black swan floatie:
Heiress Jenna Bitove escaped to LA for her bachelorette party:
Our PM spent the day greeting fans in Leamington, Ontario:
Universal Canada head Jeffrey Remedios and his son had an active day in the sun: