What Toronto notables got for Christmas

While most Torontonians were unpacking sock after sock on Christmas day, some of the city’s most prominent figures were being showered in slightly more interesting items. Here’s what they got.

Wildlife-loving socialite Sylvia Mantella got some matching family outfits embroidered with the year and everyone’s name (this seems to be an annual thing):

Leafs player Mitch Marner got an epic Friends long-sleeve, which received a ton of attention in his comments:

Like most adults, YouTube sensation Jus Reign received a practical self-help book. He also got a Rick and Morty figurine:

Here’s restaurateur Jen Agg, with a “Femmes Fatales” hoodie she descibes as “rad”:

Former Fashion EIC Bernadette Mora got a fun beach read from her son:

The Social co-host Cynthia Loyst was gifted this exceptionally pretty hairdo, courtesy of her 11-year-old niece:

Fashion personality Jeanne Beker got a Paul Portelli terra cotta bunny sculpture that fits in perfectly at her country abode:

The Beckerman twins, a local fashion blogging duo, each received a pair of matching rainbow-hued Ferragamo sunnies:

Notable todder Ioni Conran (daughter of model Coco Rocha), had her very own princess tea party:

And from the looks of their exceptionally crowded living room, Jenna Bitove Naumovich and crew got everything on their wishlists:

Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar decided to give back, instead, and delivered gifts to families in need:

According to Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco, his greatest Christmas gift was the MLS Cup:

While Raptors star Jonas Valanciunas’ self-proclaimed greatest gift was spending time with his family and friends:

For Rick Mercer, it was the little things, like finally getting a wood-burning stove installed in his cabin: