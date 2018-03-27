Who from Toronto is going to Harry and Meghan’s wedding?

Invitations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding went out last week, so if you haven’t gotten yours yet… better not take the tag off that fascinator. Without question, the May 19th nuptials between the English prince and the American actress will be the social event of the century. And, since Markle lived in Toronto for several years while she was on Suits, it’s likely that at least a few Torontonians will attend. Here, our list of likely suspects.

Markus Anderson

Markle’s BFF was the “mystery man” who accompanied her to the Invictus Games opening night event last summer. He’s a bigwig at Soho House, and an on-again-off-again Toronto resident whose celebrity contact list includes pretty much anyone in the world worth knowing. In her just-released Prince Harry biography, reporter Katie Nicholl writes that Anderson was the one who first introduced the royal couple, so we’re guessing he’ll get a pretty good seat.

Love in Wonderland. #rebeccainwonderland A post shared by Ben Mulroney (@benmulroney) on Nov 19, 2016 at 7:14pm PST

Ben and Jessica Mulroney

Markle was tight with the Toronto power couple long before she became worthy of round-the-clock eTalk coverage. Nicholl’s book reveals that Markle and her then-secret beau spent time hiding out at the Mulroneys’ Moore Park home after the international media first caught wind of the royal romance. And Jessica is at least one of the driving forces behind The Meghan Markle Effect™. Look out for her as not just as an attendee, but a bridesmaid, and maybe even Maid of Honour.

Ivy Mulroney

Rumour has it the tiniest Mulroney may pop up as a flower girl in the wedding party, thus laying the groundwork for a future royal romance with Prince George (or Princess Charlotte).

Elton John and David Furnish

Yes, this power couple counts as Toronto royalty, because of Furnish’s Scarborough roots. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Furnish said that while he and Sir Elton had not received an official invite, Elton had “cleared his diary” just in case.

Martina Sorbara

The Dragonette frontwoman became friendly with Markle when they both lived in Toronto. At one point, Markle posted a photo on her now-defunct Instagram account, showing off a hand-knit hamburger craft that was a present from her close pal. Is a wedding invite appropriate payback for a wool burger? We’ll find out.

Patrick Adams and other Suits co-stars

Markle opted out of attending Adams’ wedding last December, because she didn’t want to steal the show. Adams will probably be at Markle’s wedding, though, despite having played her on-screen love interest (it was just movie magic, folks!). Suits actresses Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer will likely also make the cut.

Justin and Sophie

The PM and SGT will almost certainly be there, but not because of Markle’s Canadian connection. Canada is a member of the Commonwealth, which means the PM gets an automatic invite to a royal event of this significance. Stephen Harper was invited to Kate and Will’s wedding in 2011, but declined because he wasn’t allowed to play Beatles covers at the reception. Or something.

Kirk Pickersgill and Steven Wong

The Toronto fashion duo, who rank high on the long list of designers who might design Markle’s wedding dress, made headlines last week when the future bride wore their green skirt during her visit to Northern Ireland. Are they tight enough to score an invite? Could be.

Sylvia Mantella

Over the weekend, the Toronto socialite, philanthropist and sartorial peacock posted this photo on Instagram. Yes—that’s Prince Charles’ royal paw she’s shaking. As Patron of the Canadian chapter of the Prince’s Trust, Mantella visited Buckingham Palace for a special event earlier in the month. And yet she posted the photo after wedding invites had gone out. Huh.