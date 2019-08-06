How Toronto celebs spent the August long weekend

The sweet, sweet August long weekend is one Torontonians always make the most of: it’s the only long weekend of the year where we’re pretty much guaranteed hot, steamy weather, and it’s the final long weekend before bittersweet Labour Day and the end of cottaging season. Local celebs certainly got the memo this year. Here’s what they got up to:

Aurora Browne, one quarter of the Baroness von Sketch Show, spent some time on rocky shoals:

Former Real Housewife Roxy Earle made Muskoka look like Saint Tropez:

Auston Matthews grew a questionable ‘stache for his family vacation:

Mitch Marner frolicked in a pool:

Caitlin Cronenberg took in this bucolic scene:

Model Winnie Harlow partied in Jamaica:

Chef Mark McEwan hung out with his new granddaughter:

Anthony Rose escaped to the tranquility of Temagami:

Drake, of course, hosted OVO Fest:

Sylvia Mantella soothed a pig to sleep at her Florida animal sanctuary:

Kardinal took some time to share some Caribana rules and insights (rule number one: do not come here to fall in love):

Former Real Housewife Joan Kelley Walker executed a flawless group boathouse jump:

Ben and Jess Mulroney shared a romantic moment in BC:

Marilyn Denis jet-setted to Tuscany:

Tanya Kim went sailing in Toronto:

