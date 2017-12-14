Pharma titan Barry Sherman is selling his modern North York mansion

Barry Sherman, founder and chairman of the generic drug manufacturer Apotex, is one of Canada’s richest people, with a Forbes-estimated fortune of about $3 billion. In 1985, he and his wife, Honey, bought a parcel of land in North York, at 50 Old Colony Road, near Bayview and the 401, for $390,000. The home they built on that land, a fabulously ’80s-looking six-bedroom mansion, is now on the market for $6,988,000.

The house is a poured-concrete colossus, designed by architect Jack Winston, with 12,440 square feet of living space. It has indoor and outdoor pools, a sauna and a tennis court. There’s a grand entrance hall with a chandelier and a curved staircase. Glass block, a translucent building material popular in the ’80s and ’90s that isn’t deployed as much in newer construction, is used liberally throughout the house to introduce light into private spaces, including the opulent master bathroom. Sherman’s agent, Elise Stern, didn’t respond to requests for comment on the sale.

Sherman might be selling to move a few blocks south. A large home in Forest Hill, located on a corner lot behind a privacy screen of tall trees, sold late last year, and is now registered in Honey Sherman’s name.