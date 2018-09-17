Society

What people are saying about Jian Ghomeshi’s essay in the New York Review of Books

So, Jian Ghomeshi wrote an essay. The piece, in an edition of the New York Review of Books themed around “The Fall of Men,” is the first time Ghomeshi has made any  public statement about his own plight since 2016, when the Crown dropped the last of several criminal sexual assault charges. In the essay, Ghomeshi jokes that a female friend calls him a “pioneer” of the #MeToo movement and states he has “faced enough humiliation for a lifetime.” The internet wasn’t buying it. Here, some reflections on a once-famous Canadian.

Gail Vaz-Oxlade usually drops truth bombs on people’s reckless spending (never carry debt on a credit card, people!). Here’s a poignant one about Ghomeshi’s platform:

Alert the ’90s kids: Ed the Sock isn’t dead (or thrown out, as it were):

Ghomeshi’s piece does nothing but distract from the #MeToo movement, says lawyer Naomi Sayers:

At least this much is true: the essay doesn’t do a lot to help Ghomsehi’s image.

Globe and Mail reporter Robyn Doolittle asked Twitter what might redeem Ghomeshi. One of his accusers, Lucy Decoutere, responded:

Writer Anne T. Donahue has a suggestion for what people can do rather than pay to read the Ghomeshi essay:

Toronto Star columnist Heather Mallick took aim at New York Review of Books editor Ian Buruma, who said of Ghomeshi to Slate, “I’m no judge of the rights and wrongs of every allegation.”

Corner Gas actor Tara Spencer-Nairn—an icon of CanCon niceness—says she wouldn’t mind never seeing Ghomeshi’s face again:

There was a lot of sarcasm:

So much sarcasm:

