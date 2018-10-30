Society

What notable Torontonians dressed up as for Halloween

By |  

We know, Halloween isn’t actually until tomorrow. But anyone wanting to party in costume and not be deathly hungover at work the next day celebrated on Saturday—including these well-known Toronto folks. Here are some of our favourite looks from local notables.

Newly married Jenna Naumovich Freda went as an elaborately dolled-up mermaid, and crafted her top herself:

 

Telecom heiress Chloe Rogers went as Marilyn Monroe, with a dead JFK for good measure:

View this post on Instagram

Marilyn Monroe & JFK 🖤

A post shared by C H L O É R O G E R S (@chlorogers) on

 

ETalk’s Tyrone Edwards recruited a band of Star Wars characters, including a group of storm troopers, Darth Vader and C3PO (we’re unsure which one he actually is):

 

The Social’s Melissa Grelo also went for a group costume: heroes vs. villains.

 

The Beckerman twins channelled their high-fashion police:

 

Roxy Earle kept it low-key glam with a floral masquerade theme:

 

Fitness influencer Beverley Cheng made the home team proud:

 

Matty Matheson dressed up his kid, instead:

 

Photographer Jake Rosenberg channelled a chill western vibe:

View this post on Instagram

Giddy up… #NYC #HappyHalloween

A post shared by Jake Rosenberg (@jakerosenberg) on

 

Celeb party planner Melissa Andre was basically a J.Lo body double:

View this post on Instagram

Halloween throwback 🎃

A post shared by Melissa Andre (@melissaandre) on

 

Thomson Reuters scion Tessa Thomson opted for a classic devil look:

View this post on Instagram

Meet you in hell

A post shared by Tessa Thomson (@tessathomson) on

 

Part-time Muskoka residents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber dressed up for a Casamigos party:

View this post on Instagram

Last night ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #CasamigosHalloween

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

 

Drew Scott’s Halloween attempt was… a bit sad:

 

Port Perry–bred Brad Goreski was spot-on as a Kardashian:

